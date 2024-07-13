 Skip navigation
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
In contention again, Robert MacIntyre says: ‘The Scottish Open is the one I want’
The Ascendant presented by Blue - Round Three
Korn Ferry Tour qualifier does something that hasn’t been done in 12 years
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Mac Hughes penalized after being second pro in as many weeks to be late to tee time

nbc_golf_scottishopenday3_240713.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_nas_cupqualspocono_240713(1).jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_nas_reddicklarsonspin_240713.jpg
Larson, Reddick spin at Cup qualifying at Pocono

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fitzgerald: 'No other sport' like golf

July 13, 2024 03:38 PM
Former Arizona Cardinals star WR Larry Fitzgerald sits down with the Golf Channel crew at the American Century Championship to discuss his golf game that is improving both physically and mentally.