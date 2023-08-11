Lee: 'Important putts' have been key at AIG

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR playoff bubble watch: Points tighten after Michigan
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
‘This team isn’t as good': U.S. women’s water polo’s Olympic dynasty in danger
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Ewing: ‘Feel great about where I am’ at AIG
What’s More Likely: Examining playoff chances
PFT Draft: Front sevens to watch out for
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR playoff bubble watch: Points tighten after Michigan
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
‘This team isn’t as good': U.S. women’s water polo’s Olympic dynasty in danger
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Ewing: ‘Feel great about where I am’ at AIG
What’s More Likely: Examining playoff chances
PFT Draft: Front sevens to watch out for
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lee: 'Important putts' have been key at AIG
August 11, 2023 11:24 AM
Alison Lee details her solid performance at the AIG Women's Open thus far and expands on what it will take to chase current leader Ally Ewing over the weekend.
Close Ad