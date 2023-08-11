 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR playoff bubble watch: Points tighten after Michigan
Issam Asinga
Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 13
‘This team isn’t as good': U.S. women’s water polo’s Olympic dynasty in danger

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_allyewingintv_230811.jpg
Ewing: ‘Feel great about where I am’ at AIG
nbc_pft_morelikely_230811.jpg
What’s More Likely: Examining playoff chances
nbc_pft_draftv2_230811.jpg
PFT Draft: Front sevens to watch out for

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR playoff bubble watch: Points tighten after Michigan
Issam Asinga
Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 13
‘This team isn’t as good': U.S. women’s water polo’s Olympic dynasty in danger

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_allyewingintv_230811.jpg
Ewing: ‘Feel great about where I am’ at AIG
nbc_pft_morelikely_230811.jpg
What’s More Likely: Examining playoff chances
nbc_pft_draftv2_230811.jpg
PFT Draft: Front sevens to watch out for

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lee: 'Important putts' have been key at AIG

August 11, 2023 11:24 AM
Alison Lee details her solid performance at the AIG Women's Open thus far and expands on what it will take to chase current leader Ally Ewing over the weekend.