 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wyndham Championship - Previews
Zozo a big opportunity for those fighting to keep cards – though many bubble guys at home
SX 2024 Rd 03 San Diego Jorge Prado.JPG
GasGas thanks Jorge Prado, paves the way for US SuperMotocross announcement
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
Sunday Aftermath: Aiyuk’s injury, QB struggles, the Cleveland situation and more

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241021.jpg
Barkley destroys Giants, Maye stays solid
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241021.jpg
Can Richardson, Hill turn it around this season?
nbc_ffhh_houvsgb_241021.jpg
Get in on Love, Packers’ high-variance offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wyndham Championship - Previews
Zozo a big opportunity for those fighting to keep cards – though many bubble guys at home
SX 2024 Rd 03 San Diego Jorge Prado.JPG
GasGas thanks Jorge Prado, paves the way for US SuperMotocross announcement
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
Sunday Aftermath: Aiyuk’s injury, QB struggles, the Cleveland situation and more

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241021.jpg
Barkley destroys Giants, Maye stays solid
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241021.jpg
Can Richardson, Hill turn it around this season?
nbc_ffhh_houvsgb_241021.jpg
Get in on Love, Packers’ high-variance offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Cook relishing opportunity to return to Illinois

October 21, 2024 12:55 PM
Makira Cook sits down to discuss her return to Illinois and what she learned after winning the WBIT, as well as how playing under Shauna Green and the chemistry built as a team.