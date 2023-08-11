 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Issam Asinga
Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended
AUTO: JUL 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
Saturday Indianapolis Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to miss world championships with minor knee issue

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalmc1bur0_230811.jpg
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_dudeperfect_230811.jpg
Dude Perfect ‘fell in love’ with Burnley
nbc_pl_jjwatt_230811.jpg
Watt ‘excited’ for Burnley’s Premier League return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Issam Asinga
Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended
AUTO: JUL 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
Saturday Indianapolis Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to miss world championships with minor knee issue

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalmc1bur0_230811.jpg
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_dudeperfect_230811.jpg
Dude Perfect ‘fell in love’ with Burnley
nbc_pl_jjwatt_230811.jpg
Watt ‘excited’ for Burnley’s Premier League return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McLaughlin-Levrone a 'part of history' in Paris

August 11, 2023 12:47 PM
Olympic track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone takes a tour through Paris to experience the historic sites and prepare to chase her goals at the 2024 Olympics.