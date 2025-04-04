Ganne 'lucky to have experience at Augusta

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jordan Walker, Reese Olson and Brendan Rodgers
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jordan Walker, Reese Olson and Brendan Rodgers
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ganne 'lucky to have experience at Augusta
April 4, 2025 02:48 PM
Megha Ganne joins Live From to discuss her experience playing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur, her favorite hole on the course, support system among Stanford teammates and more.
Latest Clips
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
03:16
Watkins’ stellar 2024-25 season highlights at USC
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
01:02
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
01:01
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
08:04
Is Morant a victim in gun celebration discourse?
01:32
Focus on the under in Duke vs. Houston matchup
01:30
Florida-Auburn worth first-half bet in Final Four
19:23
How Duke could fall to Houston in the Final Four
02:31
KDB set to leave Man City: Relive his top PL goals
08:25
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
02:37
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
04:20
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
01:31
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension
03:09
McDaniels acknowledges period of adjustment in NE
11:04
PFT Draft: Most intriguing backup QB situations
03:22
Analyzing Prescott’s value coming off injury
07:43
Why Jones is dragging his feet on Parsons’ deal
09:26
Why Milton trade is a win-win for him, Cowboys
09:49
How Smith’s extension affects Raiders’ draft plans
12:20
Unpacking Smith’s extension with the Raiders
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
09:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
01:25
Caicedo ‘living up to his fee’ with Chelsea
02:05
Pereira is turning things around with Wolves
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue