Highlights: Pitt beats OSU on OT buzzer-beater

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tommy Edman agrees to 5-year, $74 million contract with Dodgers after helping win World Series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado’s single-season passing mark
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 10, Justin Barcia and the journey to find balance
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Martin frustrated with disallowed goal v. Brighton
Highlights: Thornton goes off in loss to Pitt
PL Update: Brighton, Saints settle for draw
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tommy Edman agrees to 5-year, $74 million contract with Dodgers after helping win World Series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado’s single-season passing mark
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 10, Justin Barcia and the journey to find balance
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Martin frustrated with disallowed goal v. Brighton
Highlights: Thornton goes off in loss to Pitt
PL Update: Brighton, Saints settle for draw
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Pitt beats OSU on OT buzzer-beater
November 29, 2024 05:45 PM
Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton and Pittsburgh’s Jaland Lowe dueled throughout the game, but it was Zack Austin’s last-second 3-pointer that delivered the Panthers a dramatic road win.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue