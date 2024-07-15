Watch Now
Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss whether fantasy managers should consider picking players like Lawrence Butler and Michael Toglia off waivers to improve their teams in the second half of the season.
Up Next
Burleson first half’s biggest fantasy surprise?
Burleson first half's biggest fantasy surprise?
Eric Samulski makes his case for why St. Louis's Alec Burleson, once an afterthought in the Cardinals outfield, has been the biggest pleasant surprise through the first half of the 2024 MLB season.
‘Lowering expectations’ for Bogaerts
'Lowering expectations' for Bogaerts
The Rotoworld baseball crew manages fantasy expectations for Xander Bogaerts entering the second half of the regular season.
Assessing how long Hinds can stay hot
Assessing how long Hinds can stay hot
Though Cincinnati Reds' Rece Hinds did not arrive in the majors as a top prospect, he has gotten off to a stellar start that has fantasy owners wondering how long he can maintain this level of production.
Expect newly-drafted Condon to make swift impact
Expect newly-drafted Condon to make swift impact
Take a closer look at No. 3 overall pick in the MLB Draft, Charlie Condon, who has the potential to be the Colorado Rockies' right fielder of the future.
Skenes announced as NL All-Star Game starter
Skenes announced as NL All-Star Game starter
Paul Skenes learns he'll be the NL All-Star Game starter as he joins the show to break down his big game against the Brewers, adjustments he's made in the big leagues and more.
‘Can’t start’ Dodgers’ Miller in fantasy right now
'Can't start' Dodgers' Miller in fantasy right now
Scott Pianowski is sounding the alarm bell over struggling Los Angeles Dodgers starter Bobby Miller in the short term for fantasy baseball.
Is Goldy worth trading for in fantasy baseball?
Is Goldy worth trading for in fantasy baseball?
Neither Eric Samulski nor Scott Pianowski sees a need to jump at some of the players toward the top of the RBI projection list, but the former makes a case for why Paul Goldschmidt could be worth a flier via trade.
Midseason tips to win your fantasy baseball league
Midseason tips to win your fantasy baseball league
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss what it takes to win your fantasy baseball league at the midpoint in the MLB season.
Montas rounding back into form for Reds
Montas rounding back into form for Reds
After a rough start to the season, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas is finding his stride from the mound. The Reds may look to trade him at the deadline, which could give him an additional boost on a new team.
Twins’ Lee is worth rostering in Lewis’ absence
Twins' Lee is worth rostering in Lewis' absence
Minnesota Twins top prospect Brooks Lee has made the most of his opportunity in the majors and he's worth stashing on your fantasy baseball rosters even if Royce Lewis returns from his injury.
Wood’s early MLB success bodes well for future
Wood's early MLB success bodes well for future
The power profile hasn't shown up for James Wood in his first week in the majors, but the early success bodes well for the future of the Washington Nationals top prospect.