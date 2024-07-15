 Skip navigation
nadal_clay.jpg
Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament
Corbin_Burnes.jpg
Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zbk7zf98srhhfdwuhfoy
Rivals Roundtable: Star freshmen, July live period, upcoming decisions
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_hitter_240715__455592.jpg
Burleson first half’s biggest fantasy surprise?
nbc_roto_rbsbogaerts_240715.jpg
‘Lowering expectations’ for Bogaerts
nbc_roto_rwreecehinds_240715.jpg
Assessing how long Hinds can stay hot

Watch Now

Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy

July 15, 2024 05:01 PM
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss whether fantasy managers should consider picking players like Lawrence Butler and Michael Toglia off waivers to improve their teams in the second half of the season.
