 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Chase Sexton.JPG
Chase Sexton withdraws from 2025 Motocross of Nations with injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Lots of laughs and fun in Ryder Cup celebrity event Wednesday at Bethpage

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bradleyspeech_250924.jpg
Bradley: Bethpage Black is ‘America’s home course’
nbc_golf_donaldspeech_250924.jpg
Donald: Ryder Cup ‘about pride’, not money or rank
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_mendoza_250924.jpg
Why Mendoza’s draft stock continues to rise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Chase Sexton.JPG
Chase Sexton withdraws from 2025 Motocross of Nations with injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Lots of laughs and fun in Ryder Cup celebrity event Wednesday at Bethpage

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bradleyspeech_250924.jpg
Bradley: Bethpage Black is ‘America’s home course’
nbc_golf_donaldspeech_250924.jpg
Donald: Ryder Cup ‘about pride’, not money or rank
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_mendoza_250924.jpg
Why Mendoza’s draft stock continues to rise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution

September 24, 2025 04:31 PM
Eric Samulski reports on the Chicago Cubs pulling Cade Horton after three innings due to back tightness and whether that may affect his postseason starts.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
kersh_mpx.jpg
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_playernews_skubal_250915.jpg
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
nbc_playernews_eldridge_250915.jpg
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldridge
nbc_playernews_altuve_250915.jpg
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_bte_nlroy_250912.jpg
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
nbc_roto_phillies_250910.jpg
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
nbc_roto_turner_250910.jpg
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
nbc_roto_early_250910.jpg
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
01:27
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_roto_ryanw_250908.jpg
01:25
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL
nbc_roto_danp_250908.jpg
01:23
Who will Cubs turn to amid Palencia’s injury?
nbc_roto_morales_250905.jpg
01:39
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
nbc_roto_sproatv3_250905.jpg
01:35
Mets promote prospect Sproat, demote veteran Senga
nbc_roto_ranthony_250905.jpg
01:26
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
nbc_roto_walker_250903.jpg
01:08
Walker could record ‘plenty of saves’ in September
nbc_roto_caminero_250903.jpg
01:43
Rays’ Caminero continuing ‘ascent to superstardom’
nbc_roto_anthony_250903.jpg
01:34
Red Sox young star Anthony out with oblique injury
nbc_roto_jeremiahjackson_250902.jpg
01:32
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_paytontolle_250902.jpg
01:29
Add Tolle despite concerns with innings, schedule
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrillv2_250902.jpg
01:29
Fantasy impact of Merrill’s return, Bogaerts to IL

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_bradleyspeech_250924.jpg
09:56
Bradley: Bethpage Black is ‘America’s home course’
nbc_golf_donaldspeech_250924.jpg
09:18
Donald: Ryder Cup ‘about pride’, not money or rank
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_mendoza_250924.jpg
03:22
Why Mendoza’s draft stock continues to rise
nbc_simms_morelikely_250923.jpg
12:35
NFL Week 4 predictions: Parsons, Taylor, Mayfield
nbc_simms_rookieofweek_250923.jpg.jpg
02:56
Undrafted Huntington shines for the Browns
nbc_simms_pennixjr_250923.jpg
11:42
Penix ‘was as bad as you can imagine’ Week 3
nbc_golf_podfansclip_250924.jpg
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
nbc_wnba_coachsegment_250924.jpg
11:59
Esquire: Liberty moving on from Brondello is harsh
nbc_wnba_game2reax_250924.jpg
15:22
Aces, Mercury even WNBA semifinals series at 1-1
nbc_roto_worthy_v2_250924.jpg
01:19
Worthy set mainly for ‘decoy work’ in Week 4
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250924.jpg
01:11
Charbonnet (foot) a ‘risky bet’ in fantasy Week 4
nbc_roto_mclaurin_250924.jpg
01:27
McLaurin (quad) doubtful, seeking second opinion
nbc_bte_pittuscv3_250924.jpg
01:52
Will Sellers rush for 30.5 yards against Kentucky?
pennstaterbthumbnail.jpg
02:05
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
nbc_bte_bamageorgiav2_250924.jpg
01:55
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_250924.jpg
02:00
Buccaneers’ Mayfield is worth MVP bet at +1800
hunter_henry.jpg
02:23
Buy Henry as top-12 tight end for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_davanteadams_250924.jpg
03:04
Rams’ offense once again features two fantasy WR1s
nbc_ffhh_jamescook_250924.jpg
02:38
Is Bills’ Cook a fantasy sell-high candidate?
nbc_ffhh_kamara_250924.jpg
02:46
Saints’ Kamara falling out of fantasy RB2 ranks
nbc_dps_danhurley_250924.jpg
18:04
Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’
nbc_ffhh_jeantychase_250924.jpg.jpg
08:12
Trust RBs Jeanty, Brown in Week 4 amid struggles
nbc_ffhh_mcconkey_250924.jpg
11:46
Start McConkey, sit Williams in Week 4 lineups
nbc_ffhh_chubb_250924.jpg
03:12
Texans’ Chubb is a risky Week 4 fantasy option
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
nbc_ffhh_keepclose_250924.jpg
06:24
Packers’ offense can roll in fantasy vs. Cowboys
greenarkansasrbthumbnail.jpg
01:43
Can QB Green, Arkansas upset Notre Dame at home?
nbc_roto_jags49ers_250924.jpg
02:03
Will 49ers beat Jaguars in Week 4 at home?
nbc_roto_bearsraiders_250924.jpg
01:34
Expect Raiders to take advantage of Bears’ defense
lsutethumbnail.jpg
01:50
Bet on TE Sharp to have over 26.5 receiving yards