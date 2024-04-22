 Skip navigation
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
How to watch the 2024 Zurich Classic and JM Eagle LA Championship
Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is 'all in' on NASCAR

nbc_fnia_patriots_240422.jpg
Patriots face a conundrum at No. 3 draft pick
nbc_fnia_bears_240422.jpg
Garrett: Williams' instincts are 'off the charts'
nbc_golf_sales_penskerbcheritage_240422.jpg
Highlights: Best shots from RBC Heritage

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
How to watch the 2024 Zurich Classic and JM Eagle LA Championship
Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is ‘all in’ on NASCAR

nbc_fnia_patriots_240422.jpg
Patriots face a conundrum at No. 3 draft pick
nbc_fnia_bears_240422.jpg
Garrett: Williams’ instincts are ‘off the charts’
nbc_golf_sales_penskerbcheritage_240422.jpg
Highlights: Best shots from RBC Heritage

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Javier's injury highlights Astros' pitching woes

April 22, 2024 03:35 PM
The Rotoworld Baseball Show dives into the ripple effects from Cristian Javier's injury in fantasy baseball and for the Houston Astros rotation.
nbc_roto_rbscasasinjury_240422.jpg
4:00
Red Sox suffer another costly injury with Casas
nbc_roto_rbsarciajr_240422.jpg
3:25
Garcia Jr. could be a sneaky source for steals
nbc_dps_randyjohnsoninterview_240418.jpg
15:16
Johnson assesses state of pitching in modern MLB
nbc_roto_rbs_leiterexpectations_240417.jpg
3:11
Analyzing Leiter's fantasy upside with Rangers
nbc_roto_rbs_waiverwirebraves_240417.jpg
2:46
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies' injury
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
6:11
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA's Cabrera
nbc_roto_rbs_reiddetmers_240417.jpg
3:14
Should managers buy Detmers' strong start to 2024?
nbc_yahoo_holliday_240415.jpg
1:33
Fantasy stardom will have to wait for Holliday
nbc_yahoo_loperfido_240415.jpg
1:18
Astros prospect Loperfido on a tear in minors
nbc_yahoo_clase_240415.jpg
1:21
Clase's speed makes him worth a flier in fantasy
nbc_yahoo_marsh_240415.jpg
1:19
Marsh could hit 20+ home runs in Phillies' lineup
nbc_yahoo_busch_240415.jpg
1:26
Busch could be more than a platoon player
