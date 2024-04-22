Watch Now
Javier's injury highlights Astros' pitching woes
The Rotoworld Baseball Show dives into the ripple effects from Cristian Javier's injury in fantasy baseball and for the Houston Astros rotation.
Red Sox suffer another costly injury with Casas
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski offer their insights on the Triston Casas injury, the latest in a string of health problems for the Red Sox.
Garcia Jr. could be a sneaky source for steals
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski examine Luis Garcia Jr.'s season so far and why fantasy managers should take notice of his ability to help in the steals and batting average categories.
Johnson assesses state of pitching in modern MLB
Legendary fireballer Randy Johnson joins Dan Patrick to revisit the time he hit a bird while pitching, how pitching has changed from his prime to the modern game and more.
Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
The Rotoworld Baseball Show debates Jack Leiter's fantasy outlook after his call-up to the Texas Rangers, highlighting why his stay in the majors could be for the "short term."
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski review where fantasy managers should turn in the wake of Ozzie Albies' toe injury, assessing how it impacts Orlando Arcia and Jarred Kelenic and others.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop almost three weeks into the MLB season, such as Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker
Should managers buy Detmers’ strong start to 2024?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze Reid Detmers' impressive start to the 2024 season, where they assess whether he's on the path for a true breakout season or regression.
Fantasy stardom will have to wait for Holliday
The Baltimore Orioles called up MLB's No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday but don't expect stardom for the rookie infielder until 2025.
Astros prospect Loperfido on a tear in minors
Houston Astros prospect Joey Loperfido has been on fire with 10 home runs in the minors in 2024 and could be a possible replacement for veteran first baseman Jose Abreu.
Clase’s speed makes him worth a flier in fantasy
The Seattle Mariners have called up top prospect Jonatan Clase and the speedy infielder is worth taking a flier on for your fantasy baseball rosters.
Marsh could hit 20+ home runs in Phillies’ lineup
Brandon Marsh presents a skillset that's worth fantasy managers attention after being bumped up in the Philadelphia Phillies' potent lineup.