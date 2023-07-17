Watch Now
Gelof could play interesting fantasy role for A's
Infielder Zach Gelof, who was just called up to the major leagues by the Oakland Athletics, has the potential to contribute on the base paths in deeper fantasy formats.
Switch-hitting Rodriguez an intriguing fantasy C
The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up another top catching prospect, this time Endy Rodriguez, to add another potential contributor in a thin fantasy position.
Abrams has complicated fantasy outlook
Viewed as a top prospect when dealt from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal, shortstop CJ Abrams has had an up-and-down stint with the Washington Nationals but still possesses fantasy potential.
Encarnacion-Strand can make an immediate impact
Connor Rogers profiles Cincinnati Reds' top prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who was just called up to the big leagues and can be an instant fantasy contributor.
Patrick analyzes reported Rays, Ohtani chatter
Dan Patrick breaks down the chatter around possible trade inquiries with the Tampa Bay Rays and Shohei Ohtani.
Will Ohtani get traded by the deadline?
Chris Russo joins Dan Patrick to discuss the New York Mets' struggles, Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, Wimbledon recap, and whether or not Shohei Ohtani will be traded.
Myers shining in new role with Marlins
Despite being drafted as a pitcher in 2017 and starting his Minor League career as an infielder, Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers has shined while filling in for the inured Jazz Chisholm Jr. in center field.
Highlights: Giants overpower the Pirates in extras
Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey double in the 10th inning to help the Giants defeat the Pirates to sweep the series.
Bailey’s 2-run double extends Giants’ lead
Patrick Bailey delivers the second two-run double of the tenth inning for the San Francisco Giants to give them a comfortable 8-3 lead.
Conforto blasts RBI double to extend Giants’ lead
Michael Conforto hits a 102 mph two-run double to extend the San Francisco Giants' lead in the 10th inning over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Perdomo’s quick reflexes turn double play
Angel Perdomo snags a comebacker from Brandon Crawford and doubles off Luis Matos to end the top of the sixth inning.
Mic’d Up: Cobb talks Saturday outing, career
Alex Cobb joins the broadcast Sunday to discuss his stellar outing Saturday, working with rookie catcher Patrick Bailey and his Major League career.