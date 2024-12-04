Watch Now
Guardians' Vogt: 'We proactively coached' in 2024
Steven Vogt, the manager of the Cleveland Guardians, sits down with Eric Samulski to discuss how his team improved offensively last season, sharing why his players are so good at swinging the bat fast and making contact.
Up Next
Vogt explains Guardians’ analytical philosophy
Vogt explains Guardians' analytical philosophy
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt joins Eric Samulski to discuss Cleveland's approach with analytics, explaining how much the team leans into statistics when coaching hitters of all styles.
Should lack of global reach impact Soto’s terms?
Should lack of global reach impact Soto's terms?
Dan Patrick says Juan Soto is a great hitter, but given that he doesn't have the same type of global reach as Shohei Ohtani, wonders if he's worth over $600M, especially when the cost will be passed down to fans.
MLB ‘Golden at-bat’ rule feels ‘too gimmicky’
MLB 'Golden at-bat' rule feels 'too gimmicky'
The Dan Patrick Show discusses MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's idea for a "Golden at-bat" and why the rule seems "too gimmicky" right now.
Pirates ace Skenes reflects on path to ROY honors
Pirates ace Skenes reflects on path to ROY honors
Pirates ace Paul Skenes joins Dan Patrick to discuss his path to being named NL Rookie of the Year, how he maintains his intense demeanor, and how he approaches the offseason.
Patrick: Soto isn’t worth $600M megadeal
Patrick: Soto isn't worth $600M megadeal
With Juan Soto widely expected to sign one of the most lucrative free-agent deals in MLB history, Dan Patrick explains why he doesn't believe the 26-year-old is worth a contract north of $600 million.
Signing Sasaki ‘seems like a Dodger move’
Signing Sasaki 'seems like a Dodger move'
Eric Samulski sees four teams as the leading contenders to sign Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki, with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers his pick.
Is there a case for the Yankees letting Soto walk?
Is there a case for the Yankees letting Soto walk?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski predict where Juan Soto will sign this winter, with each taking a different New York squad, as they wonder why a team like the Pirates shouldn't make a run for his talents.
Padres the best fit for Profar in free agency
Padres the best fit for Profar in free agency
Scott Pianowski gives three free agents he's intrigued by this offseason, including Jurickson Profar, who he'd like to see return to the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers defeat Yankees in historic World Series
Dodgers defeat Yankees in historic World Series
Joey Votto joins Dan Patrick to analyze the 2024 World Series, where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games to win their eighth championship.
Yankees make too many mistakes in World Series
Yankees make too many mistakes in World Series
Dan Patrick summarizes an entertaining World Series between the Yankees and the Dodgers, analyzing the many defensive mistakes by the Yankees, the great decisions by manager Dave Roberts and the future of star Juan Soto.
Yankees need to find steady momentum during Game 5
Yankees need to find steady momentum during Game 5
John Smoltz unpacks the mental toughness it took for the New York Yankees to force a Game 5 in the World Series, and why the narrative on Aaron Judge needing a big time performance is difficult.