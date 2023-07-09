 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers
2023 MLB Home Run Derby Pick: Mookie Betts
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Dr. Diandra: History predicts at least two new winners before the playoffs start

Top Clips

nbc_nba_summerleaguereax_230708.jpg
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_haleyhemric_230708.jpg
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch

July 9, 2023 01:12 AM
Look back on the best moments from MLB's Celebrity Softball Game where Team Felix holds on for the win vs. Team Finch.
Up Next
nbc_mlb_futuresgame_230708.jpg
5:02
Highlights: 2023 MLB Futures Game
Now Playing
nbc_roto_jacksonhollidayint_230706.jpg
3:56
Holliday: ‘I’m very excited’ for MLB Futures Game
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_chapman_230703.jpg
1:11
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_vargas_230703.jpg
1:33
‘Still reason for hope’ with Vargas in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_duran_230703.jpg
1:37
Duran a possible ‘top 30' OF if role increases
Now Playing
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_dunning_230703.jpg
1:11
Dunning ‘unlikely’ to sustain mixed-league value
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_josemiranda_230703.jpg
1:10
Miranda has ‘four-category’ appeal in deep leagues
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_darickhall_230703.jpg
1:10
Hall must pounce on opportunity to provide value
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_twinsorioleshl_230702.jpg
3:12
Highlights: Orioles come back to beat Twins
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_jordanint_230702.jpg
1:43
Westburg: ‘It’s been a really fun ride so far’
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hitbypitch_230702.jpg
0:13
Orioles take lead after Westburg gets hit by pitch
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hicksrbisingle_230702.jpg
0:13
Hicks drives in game-tying run against Twins
Now Playing