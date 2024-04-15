 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR’s modern era
The Masters - Round One
Ups and Downs: Players and trends after the 88th Masters
The Masters - Round One
After 3 big wins, Scottie Scheffler greatly extends lead on Rory McIlroy in world rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gillchristgoal_240415.jpg
Gilchrist blasts Chelsea 6-0 in front of Everton
nbc_yahoo_marsh_240415.jpg
Marsh could hit 20+ home runs in Phillies’ lineup
nbc_yahoo_busch_240415.jpg
Busch could be more than a platoon player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR’s modern era
The Masters - Round One
Ups and Downs: Players and trends after the 88th Masters
The Masters - Round One
After 3 big wins, Scottie Scheffler greatly extends lead on Rory McIlroy in world rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gillchristgoal_240415.jpg
Gilchrist blasts Chelsea 6-0 in front of Everton
nbc_yahoo_marsh_240415.jpg
Marsh could hit 20+ home runs in Phillies’ lineup
nbc_yahoo_busch_240415.jpg
Busch could be more than a platoon player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Astros' Brown is a risky fantasy SP moving forward

April 15, 2024 04:45 PM
On the heels of his disastrous outing against the Royals, Hunter Brown presents himself as an extremely risky option for fantasy managers moving forward and a candidate for waivers.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_marsh_240415.jpg
1:19
Marsh could hit 20+ home runs in Phillies’ lineup
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_busch_240415.jpg
1:26
Busch could be more than a platoon player
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basbeallmiller_240415.jpg
3:53
Miller needs to be rostered while on IL
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballprofarvmarsh_240415.jpg
2:27
Debating fantasy upside for Profar, Marsh
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballlorenzan_240415.jpg
4:17
Lorenzen, Butto are intriguing deep league pickups
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240411.jpg
5:24
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Pick up Kopech
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbevancarter_240410.jpg
3:56
Now is a great time to buy low on Rangers’ Carter
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbtopprospectsgarrett_240410.jpg
4:19
Arrighetti, Butto are streaming options in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbholliday_240410.jpg
3:21
Set reasonable fantasy expectations for Holliday
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_goldschmidt_240408.jpg
1:11
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_kjerstad_240408.jpg
1:15
Kjerstad not worth stashing yet with uncertain ETA
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballwwhitters_240408.jpg
3:12
Why Donovan, Turang offer value as waiver adds
Now Playing