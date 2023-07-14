Watch Now
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?
Dan Patrick discusses the Los Angeles Angels' possible decisions surrounding Shohei Ohtani and compares his value to that of LeBron James in 2010.
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
Dan Patrick discusses trade and free agency options surrounding Shohei Ohtani and what it would take for a team to trade for the Los Angeles Angels' star, who has an expiring contract.
Patrick: MLB ASG is not what it used to be
Dan Patrick gives his thoughts on the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, which does not live up to the hype and hasn't for some time, he says.
Bench discusses steroids, most talented player
Hall-of-Famer Johnny Bench joins Dan Patrick to discuss the impact of steroids on baseball, Shohei Ohtani's contract situation and reveals the most talented baseball player he's ever seen.
Ohtani trade destinations debate: Yankees, Dodgers
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas debate several topics including MLB pennant futures, Shohei Ohtani trade landing spots, Gold Cup Semi matchups and more in the latest Would You Rather.
Passan: Trading Ohtani at deadline is right move
Jeff Passan joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the MLB commissioner's power in adding players to the All-Star Game, the Home Run Derby's rise in popularity and the Shohei Ohtani trade debate.
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers
Dominic Smith, Joey Meneses and Stone Garrett all hit solo home runs to help the Nationals defeat the Rangers and earn the series win.
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
Joey Meneses takes one deep to right-center field for his fourth home run of the series to extend the Nationals' lead over the Rangers.
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
Stone Garrett hits a solo home run in his first plate appearance of the game to extend the Nationals lead over the Rangers.
Smith hits home run against the Rangers in the 5th
Nationals' Dominic Smith hits a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth to put the Nationals ahead 1-0 against the Rangers.
Eovaldi Mic’d up: His decision to join the Rangers
Brendan Burke, C.J. Nitkowski and Kevin Frandsen talk with Nathan Eovaldi about his decision to join the Texas Rangers in the offseason, being an All-Star with so many of his teammates and pitching complete games.
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
Rangers' Corey Seager makes a spectacular over-the-head catch to rob Nationals' Dominic Smith of a hit in the second inning.