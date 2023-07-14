 Skip navigation
New York Jets Offseason Workout
2023 New York Jets Fantasy Preview
ja'marr chase.jpg
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New York Jets Offseason Workout
2023 New York Jets Fantasy Preview
ja'marr chase.jpg
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?

July 14, 2023 09:41 AM
Dan Patrick discusses the Los Angeles Angels' possible decisions surrounding Shohei Ohtani and compares his value to that of LeBron James in 2010.
nbc_dps_ohtanitrade_230713.jpg
3:31
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
nbc_dps_mlballstargamerecap_230712.jpg
11:24
Patrick: MLB ASG is not what it used to be
nbc_dps_johnnybenchinterview_230712.jpg
16:12
Bench discusses steroids, most talented player
MPX_SHOHEI.jpg
3:25
Ohtani trade destinations debate: Yankees, Dodgers
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_230710.jpg
11:08
Passan: Trading Ohtani at deadline is right move
nbc_mlb_texaswash_extendedhl_230709.jpg
6:16
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers
nbc_mlb_texaswash_meneseshr_v2_230709.jpg
0:25
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
nbc_mlb_texaswash_garrethr_230709.jpg
0:30
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
nbc_mlb_texaswash_domsmithhr_230709.jpg
0:32
Smith hits home run against the Rangers in the 5th
nbc_mlb_texaswash_eovaldiinterview_230709.jpg
6:00
Eovaldi Mic’d up: His decision to join the Rangers
nbc_mlb_texaswash_seagercatch_230709.jpg
0:13
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
nbc_mlb_texaswash_ninja_230709.jpg
1:47
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
