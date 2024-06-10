Watch Now
Is Winker worth picking up?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski are surprised by Jesse Winker's sudden viability as a base stealer and discuss whether he is fantasy viable for the near future.
Cole, Scherzer set to return from injury
Cole, Scherzer set to return from injury
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the upcoming returns of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Texas Rangers veteran Max Scherzer from injury, breaking down the high expectations for both.
Pianowski: Meyer has 'high upside' as a lefty
Pianowski: Meyer has 'high upside' as a lefty
Scott Pianowski and Eric Samulski discuss Max Meyer's potential and his recent minor league output ahead of a possible return to Marlins' starting lineup 'soon.'
Crochet quietly emerging as a fantasy ace
Crochet quietly emerging as a fantasy ace
RBS dives into Garrett Crochet's numbers this season and explains how the 24-year-old southpaw has blossomed into a reliable fantasy option amid trade rumors.
Kirby, Jones among 2024 fantasy pitching standouts
Kirby, Jones among 2024 fantasy pitching standouts
What do swinging strike rates, strike/walk ratios and barrel percentages have in common? They're stats in DJ Short's trivia game, where he highlights standout players in the fantasy landscape.
Lunch Money: Skenes, Alvarez lead MLB best bets
Lunch Money: Skenes, Alvarez lead MLB best bets
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas dive into the best bets Wednesday has to offer, and the two are looking to cash in on Paul Skenes throwing strikeouts and Yordan Alvarez bagging a home run.
Norby's playing time may be scarce despite call-up
Norby's playing time may be scarce despite call-up
Connor Norby has been overshadowed in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system, and while he finally gets the call-up to the majors, playing time could become difficult with others fighting for at bats.
Malloy likely better for DET than fantasy managers
Malloy likely better for DET than fantasy managers
The Detroit Tigers have called up OF Justin-Henry Malloy, and while he should possess the bat to stick in the lineup, it's difficult to find upside for fantasy managers who may be interested.
Keep an eye on Braves' Schwellenbach in fantasy
Keep an eye on Braves' Schwellenbach in fantasy
The Braves wasted no time calling up prospect Spencer Schwellenbach, and the 2021 second-round pick may be worth a flier in fantasy if he impresses in his next start against the Red Sox.
Power and placement limiting Winn's fantasy value
Power and placement limiting Winn's fantasy value
Masyn Winn has been a pleasant surprise for the St. Louis Cardinals at shortstop, but his fantasy value has been limited by a lack of power and by his placement in the batting order.
Managers should hold Mullins despite recent slump
Managers should hold Mullins despite recent slump
Cedric Mullins finds himself in an offensive slump with just one hit in his last 20 plate appearances, but his strong month of April is a positive reminder for fantasy managers facing the dilemma of rostering him.
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat
The Mets have given the nod to Mark Vientos at third base, but while his "outstanding" minor league hitting should help New York provide a spark on offense, he offers little upside elsewhere for fantasy managers.