Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan Finish line 03.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Southwick: Haiden Deegan wins with best season performance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: First Responder Bowl-North Texas at Texas State
Rebuilding Pac-12 gets its needed 8th football school with addition of Texas State
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Top-ranked junior Miles Russell commits to Florida State

Top Clips

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan Finish line 03.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Southwick: Haiden Deegan wins with best season performance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: First Responder Bowl-North Texas at Texas State
Rebuilding Pac-12 gets its needed 8th football school with addition of Texas State
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Top-ranked junior Miles Russell commits to Florida State

Top Clips

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets

June 30, 2025 04:09 PM
Eric Samulski gives the top names he's watching on the waiver wire in fantasy baseball Week 15, with the Brewers' Joey Ortiz and Rangers' Kumar Rocker on his radar.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_steer_250630.jpg
01:14
Expect Reds’ Steer to have ‘strong’ summer outings
nbc_roto_robertv2_250630.jpg
01:27
Robert’s hamstring strain drops trade value
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
01:16
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
01:36
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_caminero_250627.jpg
01:44
Rays’ Caminero emerging as fantasy star in 2025
nbc_roto_mccullers_250627.jpg
01:32
HOU’s McCullers Jr. a ‘volatile’ fantasy streamer
nbc_roto_olson_250627.jpg
01:50
Olson expected to return to Tigers rotation
KevinCashRoto.jpg
01:38
Cash a value bet to win AL Manager of the Year
nbc_roto_zacgallen_250626.jpg
01:22
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy
nbc_roto_jacobdegrom_250626.jpg
01:30
‘Vintage’ deGrom has returned for Rangers in 2025
nbc_roto_jacoblopez_250626.jpg
01:50
Pick up Athletics’ Lopez amid impressive stretch
nbc_roto_yuseikikuchi_250626.jpg
01:26
Angels P Kikuchi ‘needs to be rostered’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250626.jpg
01:32
Brewers’ Misiorowski is best bet to win NL ROY
nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
nbc_roto_oneilcruz_250625.jpg
01:48
Look to trade away Pirates’ Cruz in fantasy
nbc_roto_burns_250625.jpg
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
nbc_bte_skenesmisiorowski_250625.jpg
01:42
Pirates’ Skenes has NL Cy Young award ‘locked up’
nbc_roto_adleyrutschman_250624.jpg
01:29
Rutschman to be sidelined through All-Star break
nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
01:26
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
01:22
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
byron.jpg
01:35
‘Buy’ Buxton’s AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
01:56
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
01:38
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage
nbc_roto_burns_250623.jpg
01:47
Stash Burns ahead of big league debut vs. Yankees
nbc_roto_campbell_256020.jpg
01:32
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?
nbc_roto_fuentes_250620.jpg
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
nbc_roto_buxton_250620.jpg
01:25
Buxton ‘playing best ball’ of his career in 2025
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
01:37
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
nbc_roto_alvarez_250619.jpg
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
nbc_roto_yoshida_250619.jpg
01:20
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
02:18
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
14:37
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
07:03
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF
nbc_oht_acesnews_250630.jpg
14:31
Aces acquire Smith in trade with Wings
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
06:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
JalenRamseyLeBatard.jpg
02:14
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
Untitled.png
01:57
Swiatek can ‘put it all together’ in Wimbledon
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers
nbc_dlb_nhlloopholeltir_250630.jpg
04:31
Report: NHL to eliminate LTIR loophole in new CBA
nbc_dlb_floriocollusionruling_250630.jpg
16:56
Florio breaks down NFL collusion ruling
brooks_site.jpg
05:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
03:17
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
05:50
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
patrick_site.jpg
09:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
nbc_roto_menswimbledonquarterv2_250630.jpg
02:08
Sinner the ‘safe’ bet to win Wimbledon 1st quarter
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
07:46
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade
nbc_pftpm_malikbeasleygambling_250630_copy.jpg
08:01
NFL is ‘lucky’ to avoid Beasley-NBA gambling saga
nbc_pftpm_micahparsons_250630.jpg
11:51
PFT PM Mailbag: Parsons’ contract, Rice’s future
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
06:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
nbc_oht_glennpride_250630.jpg
02:55
Glenn reflects on the importance of Pride Month
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250630.jpg
01:31
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds
nbc_dps_acebaileydiscussion_250630.jpg
03:50
‘Damage feels like it’s done’ with Bailey in Utah
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterviewreax_250630.jpg
10:57
Why Beasley’s gambling allegations are ‘red flag’
nbc_dps_malikbeasleyinvestigation_250630.jpg
03:05
Pistons’ Beasley investigation questions prop bets
lukalebron.jpg
11:42
LeBron’s opt-in signals new era in Los Angeles
nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
06:02
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss