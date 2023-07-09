 Skip navigation
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Orioles activate infielder Ryan Mountcastle from 10-day IL after stint with vertigo
Philadelphia Phillies v Tampa Bay Rays
Phillies place reliever Alvarado on the injured list with left elbow inflammation
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals
Royals pitcher Yarbrough starting for KC for 1st time since being struck by line drive in face

Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
What makes No. 14 at Pebble Beach so difficult
What makes No. 14 at Pebble Beach so difficult
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 9
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 9

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Orioles activate infielder Ryan Mountcastle from 10-day IL after stint with vertigo
Philadelphia Phillies v Tampa Bay Rays
Phillies place reliever Alvarado on the injured list with left elbow inflammation
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals
Royals pitcher Yarbrough starting for KC for 1st time since being struck by line drive in face

nbc_mlb_texaswash_garrethr_230709.jpg
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
nbc_golf_deerecoursebreakdown_230709.jpg
What makes No. 14 at Pebble Beach so difficult
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_eh_230709.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 9

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series

July 9, 2023 02:14 PM
Joey Meneses takes one deep to right-center field for his fourth home run of the series to extend the Nationals' lead over the Rangers.
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
0:30
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
Smith hits home run against the Rangers in the 5th
0:32
Smith hits home run against the Rangers in the 5th
Eovaldi Mic'd up: His decision to join the Rangers
6:00
Eovaldi Mic’d up: His decision to join the Rangers
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
0:13
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
1:47
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
9:03
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
Highlights: 2023 MLB Futures Game
5:02
Highlights: 2023 MLB Futures Game
Holliday: 'I'm very excited' for MLB Futures Game
3:56
Holliday: ‘I’m very excited’ for MLB Futures Game
nbc_yahoo_chapman_230703.jpg
1:11
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
nbc_yahoo_vargas_230703.jpg
1:33
‘Still reason for hope’ with Vargas in fantasy
Duran a possible 'top 30' OF if role increases
1:37
Duran a possible ‘top 30' OF if role increases
Dunning 'unlikely' to sustain mixed-league value
1:11
Dunning ‘unlikely’ to sustain mixed-league value
