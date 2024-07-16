Home Run Derby was 'dramatic,' great for MLB

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colt Nichols - Suzuki Motorsports.jpg
Colt Nichols joins H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/efjk7zlq9h9vi65sysy5
Fact or Fiction: Miami commit Hylton Stubbs is nearing five-star status
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/oqd9gsyu01vrorrpfe1d
Midwest Spotlight: Prospects that emerged during camp season
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_angelmartinez_240716.jpg
Martinez a viable fantasy option in mixed leagues
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240716.jpg
Florio: Williams not having an agent is ‘awkward’
nbc_cyc_tdf16_ending_240716.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 16 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colt Nichols - Suzuki Motorsports.jpg
Colt Nichols joins H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/efjk7zlq9h9vi65sysy5
Fact or Fiction: Miami commit Hylton Stubbs is nearing five-star status
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/oqd9gsyu01vrorrpfe1d
Midwest Spotlight: Prospects that emerged during camp season
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_angelmartinez_240716.jpg
Martinez a viable fantasy option in mixed leagues
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240716.jpg
Florio: Williams not having an agent is ‘awkward’
nbc_cyc_tdf16_ending_240716.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 16 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Home Run Derby was 'dramatic,' great for MLB

July 16, 2024 03:05 PM
Dan Patrick and Co. discuss the highs and lows of the Home Run Derby and why the event benefits Major League Baseball.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_angelmartinez_240716.jpg
1:20
Martinez a viable fantasy option in mixed leagues
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_butler_240715.jpg
1:29
Butler ‘especially interesting’ in dynasty leagues
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_river_240715.jpg
1:06
Dodgers’ Ryan offers ‘all kinds of projection’
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_joyce_240715.jpg
1:36
Estévez trade could boost Joyce’s fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_waiverwiretargets_240715.jpg
2:50
Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_hitter_240715__455592.jpg
3:17
Burleson first half’s biggest fantasy surprise?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsbogaerts_240715.jpg
3:16
‘Lowering expectations’ for Bogaerts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwreecehinds_240715.jpg
1:33
Assessing how long Hinds can stay hot
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwcharliecondon_240715.jpg
1:25
Expect newly-drafted Condon to make swift impact
Now Playing
nbc_dps_paulskenesintv_240712.jpg
18:09
Skenes announced as NL All-Star Game starter
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsglasnowmillerv2_240710.jpg
3:36
‘Can’t start’ Dodgers’ Miller in fantasy right now
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsrbineeds_240710.jpg
2:05
Is Goldy worth trading for in fantasy baseball?
Now Playing