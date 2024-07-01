 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUN 30 LPGA Dow Championship
Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans
U.S. Open - Round One
World No. 8 Patrick Cantlay withdraws from John Deere Classic
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
2024 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_pgatc_ussropenfinalrd_240701.jpg
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
nbc_golf_blandinterview_240701.jpg
Bland: U.S. Senior Open victory is ‘very special’
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3_girmayintv_240701.jpg
Girmay overcome with emotion after Stage 3 victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUN 30 LPGA Dow Championship
Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans
U.S. Open - Round One
World No. 8 Patrick Cantlay withdraws from John Deere Classic
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
2024 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_pgatc_ussropenfinalrd_240701.jpg
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
nbc_golf_blandinterview_240701.jpg
Bland: U.S. Senior Open victory is ‘very special’
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3_girmayintv_240701.jpg
Girmay overcome with emotion after Stage 3 victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lunch Money: Rockies ML, Portugal over corners

July 1, 2024 11:55 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for the day, including the Colorado Rockies to win against the Milwaukee Brewers and Portugal over 7.5 corner kicks against Slovenia.
Up Next
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240628.jpg
2:02
Lunch Money: Reynolds under hits, Brazil best bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_johnindia_240626.jpg
2:39
‘Buy, buy, buy’ India’s fantasy baseball stock
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddropsite_240626.jpg
8:08
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Neto, Jeffers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_tradeexecution_240626.jpg
4:09
How to navigate fantasy baseball trade landscape
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_haydenbirdsong_240626.jpg
4:13
What to expect in MLB debuts from Birdsong, Festa
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_tatisjr_240626.jpg
2:27
Fantasy implications of Tatis Jr.’s injury
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240626.jpg
1:27
Lunch Money: Dodgers, Turkey among best targets
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_davis_240624.jpg
1:11
Yankees’ Davis is a viable short-term fantasy play
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_varsho_240624.jpg
1:08
Varsho is ‘just keeping his head above water’
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_robbieray_240624.jpg
1:19
Ray’s recovery outlook on Giants
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hestonkjerstad_240624.jpg
1:42
Orioles’ Kjerstad ‘ready for a long look’
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mccormick_240624.jpg
1:30
Astros’ McCormick is a ‘worthy pickup’
Now Playing