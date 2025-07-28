Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confronted by Bryce Harper during meeting
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Power Rankings: Blue Jays soar to the top, streaking Mets gain momentum as trade deadline looms
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confronted by Bryce Harper during meeting
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Power Rankings: Blue Jays soar to the top, streaking Mets gain momentum as trade deadline looms
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
July 28, 2025 02:34 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down why fantasy baseball managers should consider adding Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson and J.T. Ginn on the waiver wire, especially in deeper formats.
Related Videos
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
01:33
Judge’s injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
01:49
Mets’ Baty has ‘turned a corner’ in July
01:58
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
01:48
Canzone, Perkins top Week 18 waiver-wire targets
01:37
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
01:42
Eflin’s return could boost the Orioles rotation
01:19
Braves’ Iglesias dominating after early struggles
01:44
Eovaldi’s evolution may be title worthy in fantasy
01:54
Schedule may help Guardians clinch playoff spot
01:29
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
Latest Clips
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
09:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
01:07
Underwater Cam: Walsh wins 100m fly world title
30
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
04:46
Jackson, Allen among six joining Madden ’99 Club’
06:28
How Pickett’s injury affects Browns QB competition
03:10
Rams ‘being safe’ with Stafford’s back issues
27:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 3
01:54
Huge crash creates chaos during Stage 3
03:27
Eagles have ‘Superbowl bullseye’ on their backs
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
02:14
Clemson among best bets to win ACC Championship
01:58
Collins ‘clear best bet’ as NFL yards leader
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
04:28
SMX-plainer: Common track terminology
14:53
Gronk: NFL is a daily ‘battle against yourself’
02:09
Moore makes Kamara ‘interesting’ with run usage
01:37
Walsh winds up runner-up to McIntosh in 200m IM
04:59
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue