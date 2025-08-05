 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Brewers’ successful promotion could result in more alumni home-run derby events
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians reliever Nic Enright, battling lymphoma, earns emotional first save

Top Clips

nbc_roto_finnegan_250805.jpg
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
nbc_roto_edmanmuncy_250805.jpg
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
nbc_cfb_big10_iowaferentzint_250805.jpg
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Brewers’ successful promotion could result in more alumni home-run derby events
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians reliever Nic Enright, battling lymphoma, earns emotional first save

Top Clips

nbc_roto_finnegan_250805.jpg
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
nbc_roto_edmanmuncy_250805.jpg
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
nbc_cfb_big10_iowaferentzint_250805.jpg
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Monitor Nats' Cavalli before adding in fantasy

August 5, 2025 03:10 PM
With Cade Cavalli set to make his long-awaited return to an MLB mound, Eric Samulski believes fantasy managers should deploy a wait-and-see approach with the former first-round pick.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_finnegan_250805.jpg
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
nbc_roto_edmanmuncy_250805.jpg
01:22
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
nbc_roto_keeganakinjakobmarsee_250804.jpg
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_austinriley_250804.jpg
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250804.jpg
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
nbc_roto_jacobwilson_250804.jpg
01:22
Wilson placed on 10-day IL with fractured forearm
nbc_roto_tradedeadline_250801.jpg
01:50
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
nbc_roto_cedric_250801.jpg
01:27
Mets add insurance to lineup, acquire OF Mullins
nbc_roto_closer_250801.jpg
01:18
Reevaluating closer landscape after trade deadline
nbc_roto_carlos_250801.jpg
01:48
Correa gets ‘vibes upgrade’ after trade to Astros
nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_roto_saurez_250731.jpg
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
nbc_roto_duran_250731.jpg
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
phils_mpx.jpg
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
nbc_roto_nlroy_2507031.jpg
01:25
Misiorowski, Baldwin in ‘close race’ for NL ROY
nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
01:27
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
nbc_roto_acuna_250730.jpg
01:22
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
nbc_roto_bieber_250730.jpg
01:31
Bieber a ‘big name to watch’ at trade deadline
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250729.jpg
01:52
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
nbc_roto_reeseolson_250729.jpg
01:56
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
nbc_roto_sethlugo_250729.jpg
01:30
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_pedersonginn_250728.jpg
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_roto_clase_news_250728.jpg
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_ryanmcmahon_250728.jpg
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
nbc_bte_almvp_250728.jpg
01:33
Judge’s injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_roto_jesussanchez_250725.jpg
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_250725.jpg
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_big10_iowaferentzint_250805.jpg
10:59
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
nbc_roto_hunter_250805.jpg
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
nbc_roto_rattler_250805.jpg
01:36
Rattler has ‘momentum’ over Shough in QB battle
nbc_roto_tracy_250804.jpg
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
nbc_golf_blumenherst_250805.jpg
05:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
07:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
nbc_dps_sterlingsharpeinterview_250805.jpg
15:46
Sharpe: I didn’t play football for HOF accolades
nbc_golf_camyoungintv_250805.jpg
08:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
nbc_golf_mcilroydiscussion_250805.jpg
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
07:44
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
nbc_cfb_big10_minnfleckintv_250805.jpg
13:31
Fleck: CFP ‘has to be expectation’ for Minnesota
nbc_bte_belitnikoffwinner_250805.jpg
02:09
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_cfb_big10_uscrileyint_250805.jpg
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
nbc_bte_kansasstatefutures_250805.jpg
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
nbc_bte_lynxstormwbna_250805.jpg
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
nbc_roto_opoy_250805.jpg
02:01
Fade Barkley, others at top of OPOY market
nbc_roto_steelers_250805.jpg
02:18
Steelers, Rodgers futures are ‘correctly priced’
nbc_roto_bucksfutures_250805.jpg
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds
nbc_dps_chrissimmsintv_250805.jpg
17:42
Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms’ 2025 surprise teams
nbc_dps_hofcannidate_250805.jpg
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_pl_sonpljourney_250805.jpg
07:15
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
05:13
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
02:02
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener
nbc_pft_micahpowerplay_250805.jpg
03:51
Parsons ‘might have to go scorched earth’ on DAL
nbc_pft_bridgewater_250805.jpg
02:56
Bridgewater reportedly expected to sign with Bucs
nbc_pft_micahparsonsodds_250805.jpg
03:58
Cowboys are favorite for Parsons’ next team