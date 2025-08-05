Monitor Nats' Cavalli before adding in fantasy

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brewers’ successful promotion could result in more alumni home-run derby events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Derrick Henry fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Guardians reliever Nic Enright, battling lymphoma, earns emotional first save
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brewers’ successful promotion could result in more alumni home-run derby events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Derrick Henry fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Guardians reliever Nic Enright, battling lymphoma, earns emotional first save
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Monitor Nats' Cavalli before adding in fantasy
August 5, 2025 03:10 PM
With Cade Cavalli set to make his long-awaited return to an MLB mound, Eric Samulski believes fantasy managers should deploy a wait-and-see approach with the former first-round pick.
Related Videos
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
01:22
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
01:22
Wilson placed on 10-day IL with fractured forearm
01:50
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
01:27
Mets add insurance to lineup, acquire OF Mullins
01:18
Reevaluating closer landscape after trade deadline
01:48
Correa gets ‘vibes upgrade’ after trade to Astros
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
01:25
Misiorowski, Baldwin in ‘close race’ for NL ROY
01:27
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
01:22
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
01:31
Bieber a ‘big name to watch’ at trade deadline
01:52
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
01:56
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
01:30
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
01:33
Judge’s injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
Latest Clips
10:59
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
01:36
Rattler has ‘momentum’ over Shough in QB battle
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
05:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
07:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
15:46
Sharpe: I didn’t play football for HOF accolades
08:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
07:44
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
13:31
Fleck: CFP ‘has to be expectation’ for Minnesota
02:09
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
02:01
Fade Barkley, others at top of OPOY market
02:18
Steelers, Rodgers futures are ‘correctly priced’
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds
17:42
Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms’ 2025 surprise teams
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
07:15
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
05:13
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
02:02
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener
03:51
Parsons ‘might have to go scorched earth’ on DAL
02:56
Bridgewater reportedly expected to sign with Bucs
03:58
Cowboys are favorite for Parsons’ next team
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue