 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon at Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
Hockey: PWHL-Boston at Montreal
Pro Women’s Hockey League announces it could add as many as 2 teams for 2025-26 season
Grant Thornton Invitational - Round Two
Grant Thornton mixed-gender event reveals full field while PGA Tour Champions adds team tournament

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteforeveryoung_241029.jpg
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup
oly_fspar_skateamerica_intv.jpg
Kam/O’Shea and Efimova/Mitrofanov reach podium
nbc_dps_mikegolicinterview_241029.jpg
Golic: Bears’ Hail Mary defense was ‘ridiculous’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon at Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
Hockey: PWHL-Boston at Montreal
Pro Women’s Hockey League announces it could add as many as 2 teams for 2025-26 season
Grant Thornton Invitational - Round Two
Grant Thornton mixed-gender event reveals full field while PGA Tour Champions adds team tournament

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteforeveryoung_241029.jpg
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup
oly_fspar_skateamerica_intv.jpg
Kam/O’Shea and Efimova/Mitrofanov reach podium
nbc_dps_mikegolicinterview_241029.jpg
Golic: Bears’ Hail Mary defense was ‘ridiculous’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4

October 29, 2024 02:25 PM
Dan Patrick and Kevin Millar unpack Aaron Judge and Freddie Freeman's performances as the World Series with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers continues.
Up Next
nbc_dps_dodgersyankeesgame3recap_241029.jpg
5:55
Dodgers sweeping Yankees would be ‘embarrassing’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jonsciambi_241028.jpg
9:37
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games
Now Playing
OhtaniWS.jpg
22:09
Will Ohtani or Judge have better WS performance?
Now Playing
nbc_dls_worldseries_241024.jpg
11:08
Judge, Ohtani headline star-studded World Series
Now Playing
nbc_dps_randyjohnsonint_241024.jpg
18:37
Johnson would be careful pitching to Ohtani, Judge
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dpremembersfernandovalenzuela_241023.jpg
5:00
Patrick can’t overstate Valenzuela’s impact on MLB
Now Playing
nbc_dps_robmanfredinterview_241023.jpg
15:13
Manfred not immune to World Series requests
Now Playing
nbc_dps_vottoint_241022.jpg
15:42
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
Now Playing
nbc_dls_worldseries_241021.jpg
4:39
Yankees-Dodgers could be most-watched World Series
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jeffpassan_241021.jpg
10:07
Dodgers-Yankees World Series is a ‘rare treat’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsrecap_241018.jpg
9:02
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
Now Playing
nbc_dps_karlravechinterview_241018.jpg
14:53
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls
Now Playing