Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4
Dan Patrick and Kevin Millar unpack Aaron Judge and Freddie Freeman's performances as the World Series with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers continues.
Dodgers sweeping Yankees would be ‘embarrassing’
Dan Patrick highlights which players will be key to the Yankees' Game 4 hopes as they try to salvage their season and avoid a World Series sweep at the Dodgers' hands.
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games
Broadcaster Jon Sciambi discusses his analysis and coverage of the World Series so far, sharing his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani's injury, Aaron Judge's struggles and Freddie Freeman's Game 1 walk-off grand slam.
Will Ohtani or Judge have better WS performance?
The Dan Le Batard Show plays Yankees-Dodgers World Series trivia and breaks down the 2024 edition of the Fall Classic with Adnan Virk.
Judge, Ohtani headline star-studded World Series
The Dan Le Batard Show discusses the big-market World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking down what they're watching for in what could be a historic Fall Classic.
Johnson would be careful pitching to Ohtani, Judge
Randy Johnson tells Dan Patrick where he keeps his Cy Young awards, how he would pitch to Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, what kind of pitcher he would be like in today's game, makes his World Series pick, and more.
Patrick can’t overstate Valenzuela’s impact on MLB
Dan Patrick remembers and celebrates the life and legacy of the late Fernando Valenzuela following the pitcher's death at 63.
Manfred not immune to World Series requests
Rob Manfred addresses the popularity of World Series tickets amid the Yankees-Dodgers matchup, how MLB will honor Fernando Valenzuela, the success of this season and the future of the game, further rule changes and more.
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto sits in for an interview on the Dan Patrick Show and talks about what makes Shohei Ohtani great and the Dodgers' outlook in the World Series.
Yankees-Dodgers could be most-watched World Series
The Dan Le Batard Show previews the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, discussing why it has a chance to be the most-watched Fall Classic in MLB history.
Dodgers-Yankees World Series is a ‘rare treat’
MLB Insider Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to preview the star-studded World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers, sharing why he expects a "coin-flip" affair in an evenly-matched series.
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
Dan Patrick recaps the latest in the MLB Postseason, touching on Shohei Ohtani's unique brilliance and the Guardians' dramatic Game 3 victory over the Yankees.
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls
Karl Ravech and Dan Patrick react to the former's calls of the Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jhonkensy Noel and David Fry home runs in Game 3 of the ALCS before discussing momentum in MLB, starting pitching and more.