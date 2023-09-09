 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Busch damaged car Kansas.jpg
Two Cup playoff drivers among those starting at rear at Kansas
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Pato O’Ward upbeat despite winless season amid ‘gnarly, savage’ competition in IndyCar
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 - Practice
Kansas Speedway starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualskansas_230909.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230909.jpg
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
nbc_cfb_pennstsingletontd3_230909.jpg
Singleton racks up third TD of game vs. Delaware

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Busch damaged car Kansas.jpg
Two Cup playoff drivers among those starting at rear at Kansas
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Pato O’Ward upbeat despite winless season amid ‘gnarly, savage’ competition in IndyCar
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 - Practice
Kansas Speedway starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualskansas_230909.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230909.jpg
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
nbc_cfb_pennstsingletontd3_230909.jpg
Singleton racks up third TD of game vs. Delaware

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Allgaier on pole for Xfinity regular season finale

September 9, 2023 11:30 AM
Justin Allgaier is proud of his team's effort after capturing pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale at Kansas Speedway, where track position is "so important."
Up Next
nbc_nas_cupqualskansas_230909.jpg
8:25
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230909.jpg
1:15
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_buschwall_230909.jpg
2:48
Busch tags wall during Cup practice session
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqkansas_230909.jpg
7:01
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allgaierinterview_230909.jpg
1:29
Allgaier on pole for Xfinity regular season finale
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thallison87_230908.jpg
4:20
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Allison Dega crash
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_playoffprimer_230908.jpg
1:03
Cup heads to Kansas for second Round of 16 race
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_nateryanessayv2_230908.jpg
1:04
Which Xfinity drivers will clinch playoff spots?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_kansas_230908.jpg
1:30
Will a playoff driver join Larson in Round of 12?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_kansas_230907.jpg
4:10
Kansas will test playoff drivers as unique track
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_darlingtonrecap_230907.jpg
3:48
Playoff drivers had difficulties at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_jhn42_230907.jpg
4:17
Nemechek to return to Cup Series full time in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_xfinityplayoffs_230907.jpg
8:56
Kligerman, Herbst on Xfinity playoff bubble
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230904.jpg
10:55
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Darlington Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_230903.jpg
19:49
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230903.jpg
2:14
Larson clinches spot in Round of 12 with win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_buescher_230903.jpg
1:46
Buescher: ‘We had our chance’ during restarts
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_230903.jpg
1:19
Reddick: ‘This is the day that we need to have’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_230903.jpg
2:29
Larson: ‘What a great way to start the playoffs’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_suarezbowman_230903.jpg
3:47
Suarez hooks Bowman into wall after blocking
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbscindric_230903.jpg
1:35
Cindric and Gibbs go for a Darlington wall ride
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_230902.jpg
15:04
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hill_230902.jpg
1:34
Hill: ‘Have to do a better job’ on restarts
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kligerman_230902.jpg
2:02
Kligerman, Mayer speak on incident at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_230902.jpg
1:13
Hamlin scores sixth Xfinity win at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_230902.jpg
1:05
Bell on Cup pole for Darlington playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqdarlington_230902.jpg
9:48
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_preece_230902.jpg
1:43
Preece back behind the wheel after Daytona wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nemechekpole_230902.jpg
1:49
Nemechek on Xfinity Series pole at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqdarlington_230902.jpg
8:03
Highlight: Xfinity Series qualifying at Darlington
Now Playing