MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Denny Hamlin to start on pole at Michigan after Cup qualifying canceled by rain
Haas Factory Team.jpg
Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed join Haas Factory Team for 2025 Xfinity season
Nimmo_USA.jpg
Marlins vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 17

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240817.jpg
Duran powers Aston Villa 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_moto_deeganintrv_240817.jpg
Deegan clinches 250 MX title with dominant Moto 1
nbc_pl_whupkpaqueta_240817.jpg
Paqueta’s penalty puts West Ham level v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dillon unpacks week since Richmond win, penalty

August 17, 2024 01:40 PM
Austin Dillon catches up with Dave Burns to unpack the past week after his playoff eligibility was rescinded from his win at Richmond Raceway and the upcoming appeal process.
Up Next
nbc_nas_qualdillonint_240817.jpg
5:52
Dillon unpacks week since Richmond win, penalty
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityquals_240816.jpg
6:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_michigan_240815.jpg
1:41
Richmond fallout impacts Michigan playoff picture
Now Playing
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
13:21
Burton: Dillon punishment affects the entire field
Now Playing
nbc_nas_naspodregseasontitle_240814.jpg
4:41
Michigan, Daytona, Darlington cap regular season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_naspodoptiontires_240814.jpg
5:48
Should NASCAR take the option tire to every track?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_240811.jpg
2:49
Dillon comes out on top in thrilling Cook Out 400
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_240811.jpg
16:53
Highlights: The Cook Out 400 at Richmond
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_240811.jpg
2:25
Hamlin: “Absolutely a line was crossed”
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganointrv_240811.jpg
1:02
Logano after Cook Out 400: ‘It’s a bunch of B.S.’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_240811.jpg
1:23
Dillon: ‘Sometimes, you just got to have it’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_richmondfinish_240811.jpg
1:23
The wild finals laps of the Cook Out 400
Now Playing
nbc_nas_preecestenhouse_240811.jpg
1:28
Preece, Stenhouse Jr. get tangled up at Richmond
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksrichmond_240810.jpg
10:51
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualsrichmond_240810.jpg
7:12
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
Now Playing
credit_one_richmond.jpg
1:39
Hamlin looks to close gap on Larson at Richmond
Now Playing
nbc_nas_boothcamindy_240727.jpg
5:39
Booth Cam: Burton, Letarte, Allen call Indy
Now Playing
larson_bricks.jpg
7:41
Larson victorious in Cup’s return to IMS oval
Now Playing
nbc_nas_brickyard400hl_240721.jpeg
19:35
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_240721.jpg
1:47
Reddick: Second at Indy ‘a great recovery for us’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_240721.jpg
2:08
Blaney’s third-place finish at Indy ‘stings a lot’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_240721.jpeg
2:23
Larson ‘never gave up’ to win The Brickyard 400
Now Playing
nbc_nas_restartcrash_240721.jpg
2:53
Red flag displayed at Indy after massive OT crash
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganojimmie_240721.jpeg
1:56
Logano, Johnson wreck on restart at Indianapolis
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexberry_240721.jpeg
3:34
Truex hits wall after Larson contact; Berry spins
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byroncrash_240721.jpeg
4:52
Byron crashes hard after contact at Indianapolis
Now Playing
nbc_nas_elliottpenalty_240721.jpeg
2:37
Elliott livid after blend line violation at Indy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_240720.jpeg
15:41
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis
Now Playing
nbc_nas_custer_240720.jpeg
0:59
Custer ‘did everything I could’ to win at Indy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_almirola_240720.jpeg
1:22
Almirola recaps racing Herbst, Custer for IMS win
Now Playing