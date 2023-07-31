Watch Now
Buescher has raced Cup in relative obscurity
Nate Ryan and Kim Coon discuss how Chris Buescher has flown under the radar throughout most of his NASCAR career and why Buescher might prefer things that way.
Up Next
Is RFK Racing the best Ford team right now?
Is RFK Racing the best Ford team right now?
After Chris Buescher's Richmond win, RFK is almost assured two playoff spots given where Brad Keselowski is in the point standings, which has Nate Ryan and Kim Coon wondering how they stack up against other Ford teams.
Buescher has raced Cup in relative obscurity
Buescher has raced Cup in relative obscurity
Nate Ryan and Kim Coon discuss how Chris Buescher has flown under the radar throughout most of his NASCAR career and why Buescher might prefer things that way.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Richmond Cup race
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Richmond Cup race
Check out Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Jeff Burton recap the NASCAR Cup Series action from Richmond Raceway, where the playoff picture got even more interesting.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
Highlights: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Preece submits best Cup finish of season
Preece submits best Cup finish of season
Ryan Preece delivers on his optimism after a top-five finish and explains why he was so confident entering the race.
Graves praises team execution after Richmond win
Graves praises team execution after Richmond win
Scott Graves, crew chief to Chris Buescher, praises his team's performance, citing why it was "even more critical" to execute on pit road with very few yellow flags and given the state of RFK Racing before the playoffs.
Busch analyzes late restart after battling for 3rd
Busch analyzes late restart after battling for 3rd
Kyle Busch concedes that third place is the finish the No. 8 team deserved, and despite a hot day at Richmond, would have been ready for more racing.
Keselowski leads most laps, winds up sixth
Keselowski leads most laps, winds up sixth
After leading 102 laps and seeing his teammate and team reach victory lane, Brad Keselowski says the No. 6 is "incrementally building" and he's proud after a solid race for both RFK Racing teams.
Logano fourth at Richmond after late charge
Logano fourth at Richmond after late charge
Joey Logano says he was a "little bit off from the best cars" after a fourth-place result at Richmond Raceway and still sees some weaknesses in the Ford setup that were "masked."
Hamlin follows up Pocono win with runner-up
Hamlin follows up Pocono win with runner-up
Denny Hamlin "drove in way too deep" with two to go trying to get to the outside of Chris Buescher after great runs off Turns 2 and 4, but congratulates RFK Racing on the win since he can "appreciate the struggle."
Buescher takes advantage of ‘great hot rod’
Buescher takes advantage of 'great hot rod'
Chris Buescher says the No. 17 was "so strong" during green flag runs that his win felt like "smooth sailing" and he was hopeful Richmond could be the track to turn things around after the team unloaded so well.
Buescher punches ticket to Cup playoffs
Buescher punches ticket to Cup playoffs
Chris Buescher holds off the field during a late restart with three laps to go to reach victory lane at Richmond Raceway and enter his name among the NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers for 2023.
Gaffe on pit road costs Keselowski at Richmond
Gaffe on pit road costs Keselowski at Richmond
Brad Keselowski turns awkwardly into his pit stall and the unusual angle costs him coveted track position at Richmond.
Highlights: Hocevar wins Richmond Truck race
Highlights: Hocevar wins Richmond Truck race
Carson Hocevar made a late push to emerge victorious in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Hill’s top three at Road America feels like a win
Hill's top three at Road America feels like a win
After finishing third in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America, Austin Hill describes why this feels like a win and the "treacherous" track conditions on the final overtime restart.
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America
Riley Herbst recaps his day in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America after recovering from an early incident with John Hunter Nemechek to finish fifth.
Karam ‘chasing stock car dream’ after Road America
Karam 'chasing stock car dream' after Road America
Sage Karam came home fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America, describing the feeling of racing for the win and his hopes of racing full-time in the series.
Kligerman gaining momentum after runner-up finish
Kligerman gaining momentum after runner-up finish
Following a second-place finish at Road America, Parker Kligerman cites the positive adjustments made to the car that put him in great position on the final restart.
Mayer recaps dramatic OT restart at Road America
Mayer recaps dramatic OT restart at Road America
Sam Mayer's first NASCAR Xfinity win did not come easy, having to battle Justin Allgaier, Sage Karam and others on the final overtime restart at Road America, but he credits his team and the importance of track position.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Road America
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Road America
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.
Mayer wins at Road America in dramatic fashion
Mayer wins at Road America in dramatic fashion
Sam Mayer survives a dramatic overtime restart during the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America to score his first career win.
Nemechek goes for wild ride at Road America
Nemechek goes for wild ride at Road America
John Hunter Nemechek suffers major damage to his race car after going for a wild ride in the grass at Road America.
C. Smith suffers hard lick after losing brakes
C. Smith suffers hard lick after losing brakes
Chandler Smith suffers a hard lick after a brake rotor failure forced him to use the wall to attempt to slow the car down at Road America.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Reddick on Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
Reddick on Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
Tyler Reddick previews a "very exciting weekend" at Richmond Raceway after securing his first Cup Series pole of the season.
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America
Watch the qualifying action from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Hamlin more than feuds; a ‘future Hall of Famer’
Hamlin more than feuds; a 'future Hall of Famer'
The spotlight loves Denny Hamlin, one of NASCAR's most intense racers -- and one of its best, establishing himself as a 'future Hall of Famer' despite his many feuds.
Heated emotions could mean fireworks at Richmond
Heated emotions could mean fireworks at Richmond
Dustin Long previews the top storylines for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, from the heated emotions post-Pocono to outlooks for Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and those on the playoff bubble.