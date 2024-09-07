Hamlin: ‘A few red flags’ after Atlanta qualifying

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Carolina Panthers-Introductory Bryce Young Press Conference
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, news, injuries, and stats for Week 1
Omega European Masters 2024 - Day Three
Matt Wallace still leads as ‘brutal’ day in Switzerland leaves players unhappy
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
Michael McDowell wins pole as Ford dominates NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_minntd3_240907.jpg
Brosmer connects with Driver for first career TD
nbc_nas_atlcupquals_240907.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_cfb_minntd2_240907.jpg
Major notches TD score as Gophers pull ahead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Carolina Panthers-Introductory Bryce Young Press Conference
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, news, injuries, and stats for Week 1
Omega European Masters 2024 - Day Three
Matt Wallace still leads as ‘brutal’ day in Switzerland leaves players unhappy
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
Michael McDowell wins pole as Ford dominates NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_minntd3_240907.jpg
Brosmer connects with Driver for first career TD
nbc_nas_atlcupquals_240907.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_cfb_minntd2_240907.jpg
Major notches TD score as Gophers pull ahead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hamlin: 'A few red flags' after Atlanta qualifying

September 7, 2024 02:01 PM
Denny Hamlin will start last in the first playoff race at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the team noticing "a few red flags" after his run, but he remains confident in getting the car ready for the race.
Up Next
nbc_nas_atlcupquals_240907.jpg
8:00
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_240907.jpg
0:32
Hamlin: ‘A few red flags’ after Atlanta qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jesselove_240907.jpg
1:12
Love scores fourth-career Xfinity pole at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atl_240905.jpg
1:55
NASCAR takes to Atlanta for opening playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_briscoeboswelldarlingtonintv_240906.jpg
6:06
Briscoe, Boswell on strategy behind Darlington win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotascanall_240905.jpg
2:27
Listen to Wallace, Bell and more at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_yt_intrvcomp_240901.jpg
23:28
Cup playoff field set after Briscoe’s emphatic win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_darlington_240901.jpg
17:25
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_240901.jpg
2:11
Reddick’s gutsy race clinches regular season title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_buescher_240901.jpg
1:47
Buescher after falling short: ‘That’s the system’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bubba_240901.jpg
1:18
Wallace: Briscoe ‘showed up when it was game time’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_busch_240901.jpg
1:49
Busch laments missed chances at Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_briscoe_240901.jpg
2:07
Briscoe emotional after winning for Boswell, SHR
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bigone_240901.jpg
2:22
Berry goes three-wide, causes big Darlington wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gilliland_240901.jpg
1:18
Buescher tangles with Gilliland after tight racing
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexblaney_240901.jpg
3:16
Truex wrecks early at Darlington: ‘All my fault’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_240831.jpg
15:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_custer_240831.jpg
1:07
Runner-up at Darlington gives Custer confidence
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_240831.jpg
1:28
Bell: Xfinity Darlington finish ‘wild, for sure’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creed_240831.jpg
1:13
Creed: ‘Hurts when they get away like that’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_burtoninterview_240831.jpg
4:15
Burton: ‘All we need is a chance’ in Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualsdarlgtn_240831.jpg
9:55
Highlight: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_cred1_darlington_240830.jpg
1:43
Darlington to decide fate of Cup playoff hopefuls
Now Playing
nbc_nas_darlingtonprev_240829.jpg
2:16
Questions loom for the field at Darlington Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_airbornecars_240828.jpg
1:10
NASCAR looking at keeping cars from going airborne
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_burtonwin_240828.jpg
3:59
Jeff imparting advice to Harrison at crossroads
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
13:31
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupstage2_3and47v2_240825.jpg
8:33
Inside Dillon, Stenhouse teams at Daytona Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_yt_intervcomp_240824.jpg
9:33
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonahl_240824.jpg
19:19
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
Now Playing