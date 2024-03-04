 Skip navigation
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Minneapolis, here we come
SX Daytona 2024 Jett Lawrence ripped jersey.jpg
Jett Lawrence is Jett Lawrence’s biggest competition
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Illinois v Wisconsin
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: It’s closing time

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsmartinelligoal_240304.jpg
Martinelli makes it 3-0 for Arsenal v. Blades
nbc_pl_shuowngoal_240304.jpg
Bogle’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Blades
nbc_pl_arsodegaardgoal_240304.jpg
Odegaard tucks away Arsenal’s opener v. Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Team effort behind Larson's dominant Vegas victory

March 4, 2024 02:02 PM
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte discuss their takeaways from Las Vegas Motor Speedway and whether anyone can catch up with Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports.
nbc_nas_phoenixpreview_240304.jpg
5:01
What to expect from revamped short track package
nbc_nas_vegasreview_240304.jpg
6:16
Team effort behind Larson’s dominant Vegas victory
nbc_nas_cupvegas_240303.jpg
16:13
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_xfinitylasvegas_240302.jpg
8:56
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_truckslasvegas_240301.jpg
11:39
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_internlcalldaytv2_240227.jpg
1:50
International calls of the Cup finish at Daytona
nbc_nas_internlcallatl_240227.jpg
2:41
International calls of the Cup finish at Atlanta
nbc_nas_am_driversintrouble_240226.jpg
4:08
Keselowski, Logano in trouble at season’s start
nbc_nas_am_atlreview_240226.jpg
13:08
Suarez comes out on top after epic finish
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_240225.jpg
18:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_briscoecrash_240225.jpg
2:13
Briscoe hits wall hard in Stage 3 at Atlanta
Logano.jpg
2:55
Logano drifts up track; gets tagged to end Stage 2
nbc_nas_bigone_240225.jpg
2:18
Stack up leads to early multi-car wreck at Atlanta
nbc_nas_xfinityatlanta_240224.jpg
11:27
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Xfinity_Thumb.jpg
1:57
Hill saves enough fuel to win in OT at Atlanta
nbc_nas_trucksatlanta_240224.jpg
12:39
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_daytonareview_240220.jpg
9:23
Is Byron destined for stardom after Daytona win?
nbc_nas_xfinity300hl_240219.jpg
11:49
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series, United Rentals 300
nbc_nas_daytona500hl_240219.jpg
19:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500
the_big_one.jpg
3:04
Keselowski gets turned, sets off Daytona Big One
Harrison_Burton.jpg
1:52
Burton, Hocevar caught in early Daytona 500 wreck
nbc_nas_xfinity37crash_240219.jpg
2:45
Love gets spun in backstretch, caution comes out
nbc_nas_daytona500prev_240217.jpg
4:17
Which Cup drivers will conquer 2024 Daytona 500?
nbc_nas_endofrace_240216.jpg
3:48
Truck flips as Daytona race ends in huge wreck
nbc_nas_sanchezintv_240216.jpg
0:46
Sanchez after Truck win: ‘Gonna be a good year’
nbc_nas_daytona250trucks_240216.jpg
15:14
Highlights: Sanchez wins Truck race after wreck
nbc_nas_2024seasonpreview_240216.jpg
4:42
2024 NASCAR Cup Series season preview
nbc_nas_chrisbellintv_240215.jpg
1:13
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
nbc_nas_daytonaduelshl_240215.jpg
11:52
HLs: Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona
nbc_nas_tylerreddickintv_240215.jpg
0:44
Reddick’s Duel win at Daytona a ‘nice relief’
