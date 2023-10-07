 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying
Cup Series Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins the pole
Kyle Larson goes to backup car at Roval after hitting wall in practice
Kyle Larson goes to backup car at Roval after hitting wall in practice
nbc_cfb_ndevansintv_231004.jpg
No. 10 Notre Dame vs No. 25 Louisville: Numbers to know before Saturday's kickoff

Top Clips

nbc_horse_thoroughbredclubamericastakes_231007.jpg
Yuugiri wins the TCA Stakes by a nose
nbc_cfb_rutwisclites_231007.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Rutgers
nbc_cfb_wiscpostgameint_231007.jpg
Mordecai, Hallman reflect on win vs. Rutgers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Larson hits wall in ROVAL practice, goes to garage

October 7, 2023 12:31 PM
Kyle Larson makes significant contact with the wall during NASCAR Cup Series practice at the Charlotte ROVAL, forcing the Hendrick Motorsports driver to the garage and therefore forfeiting his qualifying run.
Tyler_Reddick_Pole.jpg
7:07
Highlights: Charlotte ROVAL Cup Series qualifying
nbc_nas_reddickintv_231007.jpg
1:33
Reddick on Cup pole for Round of 12 ROVAL cutoff
nbc_nas_larsonwall_231007.jpg
1:20
Larson hits wall in ROVAL practice, goes to garage
NASCAR_Charlotte_Roval.jpg
1:59
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL
nbc_nas_mm_cutoffatroval_231005.jpg
6:09
Assessing Cup playoff bubble ahead of ROVAL cutoff
nbc_nas_mm_2024schedule_231005.jpg
6:28
Atlanta, Iowa lead biggest changes to Cup schedule
NEW.jpg
8:41
What can Cup drivers expect in ROVAL cutoff race?
nbc_nas_mm_blaneywinsv2_231002.1.jpg
6:26
Blaney faced virtual must-win at Talladega
nbc_nas_mm_degafalloutv2_231002.1_1920x1080_2268992579665.jpg
4:40
Childers: Harvick disqualification unintentional
nbc_nascar_nascarpodbubbawatson_231001.jpg
6:46
Did Wallace suffer a missed opportunity at ‘Dega?
nbc_nascar_nascarpodkeselowskihocevar_231001.jpg
6:05
Did Keselowski trust Hocevar too much in draft?
nbc_nascar_nascarpodharvick_231001.jpg
8:13
Harvick disqualified after runner-up at Talladega
nbc_nascar_talladegacreditone_231001.jpg
2:19
Blaney locks himself into playoffs Round of 8
nbc_nascar_penskeint_231001.jpg
1:08
Penske’s team still alive for title with Blaney
nbc_nascar_byronint_231001.jpg
1:21
Byron left frustrated by finish at Talladega
nbc_nascar_hamlinint_231001.jpg
0:49
Hamlin rises above pit-road penalty at Talladega
nbc_nascar_harvickint_231001.jpg
1:16
Harvick comes up short of storybook ending
nbc_nascar_blaneyint_231001.jpg
2:20
Blaney can breathe easy for Round of 12 cutoff
nbc_nascar_talladegafinallap_231001.jpg
0:58
Blaney wins at Talladega in thrilling finish
nbc_nascar_talladegaehlv2_231001.jpg
18:24
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Talladega
Keselow.JPG
3:17
Keselowski caught up in Stage 3 crash at Talladega
nbc_nascar_chastaincrash_231001.jpg
3:02
Chastain wrecks out in Stage 1 after Busch contact
nbc_nas_qualtalladegalites_230930.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
nbc_nascar_truckslove_230930.jpg
16:35
Highlights: Truck Series playoffs at Talladega
nbc_nas_75thbubbawallace_230929.jpg
3:31
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Wallace’s historic win
nbc_nas_rfkfeature_230929.jpg
2:09
Keselowski leads RFK Racing into Talladega
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_talladega_230929.jpg
1:35
Opportunity knocks in Round of 12 at Talladega
nbc_nascar_mm_ninewinlessdrivers_230928.jpg
4:04
Which winless driver has best chance to win?
nbc_nascar_mm_talladegapreview_230928.jpg
5:19
Can playoff drivers avoid big one at Talladega?
dnp_nas_modriverhead_v2_230928.jpg
11:36
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Riverhead
