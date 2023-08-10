NASCAR showcasing international talent

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emma Hunt
American Emma Hunt takes silver at speed climbing worlds, qualifies for Olympics
MX Washougal 2023 Aaron Plessinger signs autographs drinks red bull.jpg
Aaron Plessinger will return to Red Bull KTM in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce entered in 100m but not 200m at world championships

Top Clips

nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_230810.jpg
Sanchez says NCAA football is the ‘wild west’ now
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_230810.jpg
Sabathia has ‘no problem’ with HR celebrations
nbc_nascar_mm_bubblebattle_230810.jpg
Previewing NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble battle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emma Hunt
American Emma Hunt takes silver at speed climbing worlds, qualifies for Olympics
MX Washougal 2023 Aaron Plessinger signs autographs drinks red bull.jpg
Aaron Plessinger will return to Red Bull KTM in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce entered in 100m but not 200m at world championships

Top Clips

nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_230810.jpg
Sanchez says NCAA football is the ‘wild west’ now
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_230810.jpg
Sabathia has ‘no problem’ with HR celebrations
nbc_nascar_mm_bubblebattle_230810.jpg
Previewing NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble battle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NASCAR showcasing international talent

August 10, 2023 01:48 PM
Dale Jarrett, Dustin Long, and Kim Coon discuss NASCAR's field of international competitors this weekend in Indianapolis.
Up Next
nbc_nascar_mm_internationalfield_230810.jpg
6:22
NASCAR showcasing international talent
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_bubblebattle_230810.jpg
6:19
Previewing NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble battle
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_chaseelliott_230810.jpg
4:13
Will Elliott clinch a Cup Series playoff spot?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thmomentbrickyard_230808.jpg
6:00
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Stewart’s IMS win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_naspod_reddickbuescher_230808.jpg
6:33
Buescher kept Truex at bay with help from Reddick
Now Playing
nbc_nas_naspod_keselowski_230808.jpg
8:28
Keselowski taking back seat to Buescher by design?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230807.jpg
10:11
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Michigan Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_230807.jpg
1:08
Hamlin rallies from pit-road mishap
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_230807.jpg
1:36
Larson felt slower after late-race contact
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230807.jpg
3:12
Buescher, RFK put rest of Cup on notice
Now Playing
nbc_nas_michiganehl_230806.jpg
21:16
Highlights: Buescher wins Cup race at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_keselowski_230807.jpg
1:34
Keselowski proud of everyone at RFK Racing
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truex_230807.jpg
1:17
Truex Jr. drives to 4th runner-up at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_buescher_230807.jpg
2:44
Buescher goes back-to-back with Michigan win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bowman_230807.jpg
1:55
Bowman spins after Gilliland pinched into wall
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellcrash_230806.jpg
2:42
Bell spins from lead while racing Bowman
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chaseelliotcrash_230806.jpg
2:10
Elliott wrecks out of Cup race at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kylebuschcrash_230806.jpg
2:27
Busch crashes out at Michigan in Stage 1
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nemechek_230805.jpg
2:00
Nemechek able to ‘come out and answer’ at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitymichigan_230805.jpg
17:02
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allgaierpitspin_230805.jpg
2:02
Allgaier gets tagged during pit stops at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_restartcrash_230805.jpg
4:18
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates trigger Michigan wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualmich_230805.jpg
6:47
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230805.jpg
0:47
Bell on Cup Series pole at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsmich_230804.jpg
6:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_berrypole_230804.jpg
1:01
Pole winner Berry aims to ‘finish what we started’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_michigan_230803.jpg
5:06
Michigan will reward drivers on the edge
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_playoffpressure_230803.jpg
6:36
Suarez, Hendrick Motorsports feel playoff pressure
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_hofpicks_230803.jpg
8:02
HOF Class of 2024: JJ, Knaus, D. Allison, Guthrie
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_roadamerica_230803.jpg
6:36
Kligerman reviews Xfinity Road America finish
Now Playing