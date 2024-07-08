 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
Alex Bowman ‘embarrassed’ over contact that spun Bubba Wallace in Chicago Street Race
NASCAR: Grant Park 165
NASCAR Cup driver points, results at Chicago: Alex Bowman locks into playoffs
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
What drivers said after Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_nas_reddick_240707.jpg
Reddick: Late mistake in Chicago race ‘puzzles me’
nbc_nas_bowman_240707.jpg
Playoff-bound Bowman ready to celebrate Cup win
Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?
Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?

nbc_nas_reddick_240707.jpg
nbc_nas_bowman_240707.jpg
Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?
Watch Now

Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago

July 7, 2024 09:54 PM
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course, a chaotic and lengthy rain-soaked race.
nbc_nas_reddick_240707.jpg
1:03
Reddick: Late mistake in Chicago race ‘puzzles me’
nbc_nas_cupchicago_240707.jpg
17:38
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
nbc_nas_bowman_240707.jpg
1:47
Playoff-bound Bowman ready to celebrate Cup win
nbc_nas_larson_240707.jpg
1:31
Larson stuck after splashing into tire barrier
nbc_nas_briscoesvg_240707.jpg
2:06
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race
Hamlin, Larson dissect budding rivalry
6:15
Hamlin, Larson dissect budding rivalry
saucynuggs.jpg
1:39
van Gisbergen’s car gets Saucy Nuggs treatment
Inside Logano and Wolfe's working relationship
4:08
Inside Logano and Wolfe’s working relationship
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicago
16:13
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicago
nbc_nas_larson_240706.jpg
2:11
Xfinity race at Chicago ‘a blast’ for Larson
nbc_nas_gisbergen_240706.jpg
1:29
van Gisbergen punts rugby ball after Chicago win
nbc_nas_gibbs_240706.jpg
1:17
Gibbs: ‘Too loose’ in Xfinity race at Chicago
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
6:03
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
svg9102.jpg
6:06
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Chicago
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
1:32
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
3:37
NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race
3:00
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Behind the scenes during Cup race at Nashville
24:34
Behind the scenes during Cup race at Nashville
nbc_nas_creditonettf_240630.jpg
3:03
Logano fuel saves his way to Cup win at Nashville
nbc_nas_nashvillehl_240630.jpg
19:48
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_240630.jpg
1:56
Hamlin: Multiple OT restarts is ‘just part of it’
nbc_nas_larsonintv_240630.jpg
1:54
Larson ‘disappointed’ despite salvaging a top ten
nbc_nas_reddickintv_240630.jpg
0:46
Reddick ‘didn’t get the job done’ at Nashville
nbc_nas_loganointv_240630.jpg
2:01
Logano ‘out of breath’ after Cup Nashville win
nbc_nas_larsonbusch_240630.jpg
2:30
Cup field bottlenecks after Larson runs out of gas
nbc_nas_lastcrash_240630.jpg
2:25
Big crash ensues after Larson catches Chastain
kes.jpg
2:24
Keselowski wrecks racing Dillon at Nashville
nbc_nas_bellcrash_240630.jpg
1:28
Bell’s dominance in Nashville ends after spin
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville
13:04
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_nemechekintvv2_240629.jpg
1:12
Nemechek capitalizes to win Xfinity Nashville race
