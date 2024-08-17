 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Three
FedEx St. Jude Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, how to watch
Bowman Gray Stadium Celebrates 1,000th NASCAR Race
NASCAR Clash moving to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025
NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250
Michigan Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier wins, Sheldon Creed sets series record

Top Clips

nbc_indy_malukascrash_240817.jpg
Malukas crashes battling Power at WWT Raceway
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd3_240817.jpg
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240817.jpg
Bold change working wonders for Matsuyama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Creed sets series record for runner-ups before win

August 17, 2024 07:41 PM
Sheldon Creed's second-place finish at Michigan is his 11th in the Xfinity Series, marking a new all-time high before a win, and admits this one "frustrates me the most."
Up Next
nbc_nas_xfincreedint_240817.jpg
2:15
Creed sets series record for runner-ups before win
xfin_michigan.jpg
18:47
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinsiegwreck_240817.jpg
2:54
Sieg upside down after Kvapil spins at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinallgaierint_240817.jpg
1:09
Allgaier scores first Xfinity win at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinalanwreck_240817.jpg
2:38
Alan gets loose and into Dye, Burton at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinherbstwreck_240817.jpg
4:21
Herbst crashes hard jockeying for position
nbc_nas_qualloganoint_240817.jpg
2:09
Logano: ‘I shouldn’t have done what I did’
nbc_nas_qualdillonint_240817.jpg
5:52
Dillon unpacks week since Richmond win, penalty
nbc_nas_xfinityquals_240816.jpg
6:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_michigan_240815.jpg
1:41
Richmond fallout impacts Michigan playoff picture
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
13:21
Burton: Dillon punishment affects the entire field
nbc_nas_naspodregseasontitle_240814.jpg
4:41
Michigan, Daytona, Darlington cap regular season
nbc_nas_naspodoptiontires_240814.jpg
5:48
Should NASCAR take the option tire to every track?
nbc_nas_creditone_240811.jpg
2:49
Dillon comes out on top in thrilling Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_240811.jpg
16:53
Highlights: The Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_hamlin_240811.jpg
2:25
Hamlin: “Absolutely a line was crossed”
nbc_nas_loganointrv_240811.jpg
1:02
Logano after Cook Out 400: ‘It’s a bunch of B.S.’
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_240811.jpg
1:23
Dillon: ‘Sometimes, you just got to have it’
nbc_nas_richmondfinish_240811.jpg
1:23
The wild finals laps of the Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_preecestenhouse_240811.jpg
1:28
Preece, Stenhouse Jr. get tangled up at Richmond
nbc_nas_trucksrichmond_240810.jpg
10:51
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_cupqualsrichmond_240810.jpg
7:12
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
credit_one_richmond.jpg
1:39
Hamlin looks to close gap on Larson at Richmond
nbc_nas_boothcamindy_240727.jpg
5:39
Booth Cam: Burton, Letarte, Allen call Indy
larson_bricks.jpg
7:41
Larson victorious in Cup’s return to IMS oval
nbc_nas_brickyard400hl_240721.jpeg
19:35
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_reddick_240721.jpg
1:47
Reddick: Second at Indy ‘a great recovery for us’
nbc_nas_blaney_240721.jpg
2:08
Blaney’s third-place finish at Indy ‘stings a lot’
nbc_nas_larson_240721.jpeg
2:23
Larson ‘never gave up’ to win The Brickyard 400
nbc_nas_restartcrash_240721.jpg
2:53
Red flag displayed at Indy after massive OT crash
