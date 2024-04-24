Watch Now
Assessing the Bulls' offseason fantasy value
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss what the NBA offseason holds for the Chicago Bulls, touching on the fantasy player values of Coby White and Zach LaVine.
Bucks have ‘a battle on their hands’ vs. Pacers
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down the Pacers vs. Bucks series, particularly the impressive play of Pascal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential return and more.
Could Lakers come back against Nuggets?
The Rotoworld Basketball crew give their outlook for the Lakers vs. Nuggets series in the NBA Playoffs, examining why Los Angeles likely can't pull off a major come back against the defending champions.
Haynes: Knicks handed 76ers a ‘brutal loss’
Chris Haynes joins the Dan Patrick show to recount his experience during the New York Knicks' stunning playoff rally to win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Denver has answers for every question Lakers pose
Dan Patrick describes how the Lakers have had their chances against the Nuggets in the playoffs, this season and last, and how the third and fourth-quarter adjustments are proving to be the difference in the series.
76ers squandered ‘heroic’ performance from Embiid
Dan Patrick details how the little things came back to haunt Philadelphia in Game 2 against New York after blowing a late fourth-quarter lead and now facing an 0-2 hole in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Jokic opening up opportunities for Murray vs. LAL
Dan Patrick puts Nikola Jokic's historic triple-double for Denver against Los Angeles during Game 2 in perspective and expounds how the attention he draws opens up things on the court for teammate Jamal Murray.
Game 1s have a 1st since 2013; Lillard’s stat line
Dan Patrick reviews Game 1s from the NBA playoffs, where home teams went 8-0 in all Game 1s of the first round, the first time since 2013, and the average margin of victory was the largest since 2019.
Which player faces most pressure in NBA playoffs?
Jamal Crawford joins Dan Patrick to discuss Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson entering the 2023-24 NBA playoffs as well as the most entertaining players in history.
Williamson’s injury raises long-term questions
Dan Patrick talks with Adam Lefkoe about the wide-ranging implications for the Pelicans after Zion Williamson's hamstring injury, what's next for Golden State after its play-in loss and more.
NBA ‘sets a precedent’ with Porter’s lifetime ban
Veteran sports betting reporter David Purdum joins Dan Patrick to dissect the fallout from the NBA's decision to ban Jontay Porter for life after violating gambling rules.
After Porter ban, is NBA gambling policy working?
Dan Patrick and co. react to Jontay Porter's ban from the NBA for betting and discuss whether the league's gambling policy is working as intended.