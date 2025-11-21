Reacting to report that Ball is open to trade

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nelly Korda fires 64 in bid to win first event of the season at LPGA finale
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, Yankees finalize one-year, $2.5 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Nebraska vs. Penn State: Time, streaming info, storylines for Saturday’s matchup
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Cardinals’ Wilson a safe flex option in Week 12
Allen’s slump a trend for QBs facing HOU defense
Hall, Henry among best Week 12 prop bets
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nelly Korda fires 64 in bid to win first event of the season at LPGA finale
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, Yankees finalize one-year, $2.5 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Nebraska vs. Penn State: Time, streaming info, storylines for Saturday’s matchup
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Cardinals’ Wilson a safe flex option in Week 12
Allen’s slump a trend for QBs facing HOU defense
Hall, Henry among best Week 12 prop bets
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Reacting to report that Ball is open to trade
November 21, 2025 12:39 PM
Kenny Beecham and the Numbers on the Board crew react to reports that LaMelo Ball is open to being traded from the Charlotte Hornets and ponder potential fits for the 24 year old guard.
Related Videos
10:02
Team USA Basketball roster picks for 2028 Olympics
04:28
Holmgren flying under the radar with Thunder
03:02
Does SGA’s lack of 4th-quarter play hurt MVP case?
01:59
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
02:00
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
01:56
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings
01:55
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
01:35
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
04:15
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
03:50
Nuggets vs Rockets: Who takes the No. 2 seed?
03:31
How will Hawks handle Young amid team’s hot start?
11:09
Examining impact of NBA’s evolution on injuries
03:22
USA vs. World format makes ASG ‘competitive’
07:10
Is Porter Jr. being ‘undervalued’ with Nets?
01:06
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’
06:16
Giannis reflects on 2013 draft, Bucks’ rookie year
01:27
Adebayo has had a ‘shooting revolution’ this year
01:35
How Zion’s return positively impacted Queen
09:53
Powell playing at an ‘all-star level’ for Heat
09:52
Have Knicks been ‘irrelevant’ to begin NBA season?
04:12
Why LaVine is due for bounce back vs Grizzlies
04:15
White has looked ‘phenomenal’ for Bulls in return
08:00
Which NBA teams have shown ‘strongest’ identity?
02:47
How does NBA DPOY market change with Wemby injury?
01:58
Highlights: Vucevic sinks Portland at the buzzer
01:59
HLs: Watson, Nuggets spoil Williamson’s return
02:00
Highlights: Knicks conquer chaos to win in Dallas
Latest Clips
05:37
Cardinals’ Wilson a safe flex option in Week 12
14:10
Allen’s slump a trend for QBs facing HOU defense
03:04
Hall, Henry among best Week 12 prop bets
06:28
Purdy has higher ceiling than Prescott in Week 12
01:41
Ravens’ Henry and Bears are NFL Week 12 best bets
05:24
Tennell turns it up in short program at Finlandia
05:19
Brown brings it with Riverdance short in Finland
11:17
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
05:05
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
05:21
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
14:39
How can Allen and Bills finally get over the hump?
11:08
Bucs seeking much-needed win vs. Rams on SNF
05:22
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills
07:42
Florio and Holley discuss love for video games
06:13
How should Eagles handle Brown situation?
10:07
Allen and Bills were ‘overwhelmed’ by Texans’ D
07:07
Are Eagles putting up with ‘dysfunction?’
03:42
Texans defense smothers Allen and Bills
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
04:46
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
01:12
What to watch for at the 2025 National Dog Show
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue