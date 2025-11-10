 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Switzerland v United States: Group A - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship
Olympic sports weekend recap: Rivalry Series in women’s hockey, NHK Trophy in figure skating
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 12
Alysa Liu
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America

Top Clips

Oly_gtm_padillaroutine_251109.jpg
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_roto_cedric_251110.jpg
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Switzerland v United States: Group A - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship
Olympic sports weekend recap: Rivalry Series in women’s hockey, NHK Trophy in figure skating
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 12
Alysa Liu
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America

Top Clips

Oly_gtm_padillaroutine_251109.jpg
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_roto_cedric_251110.jpg
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

LAC guards seeing minutes rise with Leonard out

November 10, 2025 02:00 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down the Los Angeles Clippers' injury issues and how Nicolas Batum and Kris Dunn are seeing increased fantasy opportunities with Kawhi Leonard sidelined.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_cedric_251110.jpg
01:50
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes
nbc_roto_fox_251110.jpg
01:28
Spurs’ Fox has ‘big minutes’ coming
nbc_nba_derikqueen_251110.jpg
02:03
Queen ‘does cool stuff’ for Pelicans’ offense
nbc_nba_deaaronfox_251110.jpg
01:32
Fox ‘looked great’ in return for Spurs
nbc_enjoy_joelembiid_251110.jpg
02:34
Embiid ‘moving better and better’ each game
nbc_enjoy_clippersbad_251110.jpg
03:12
Clippers have ‘lost all identity’ from last season
nbc_nba_picksix_251110.jpg
04:56
Johnson can run against Clippers’ defense
nbc_enjoy_mavericks_251110.jpg
10:01
Mavericks’ tough start shows clashing timelines
nbc_nba_pistonstalk_251110.jpg
09:45
Pistons getting leaps from multiple young players
GettyImages-2245204986_copy.jpg
02:12
Dalzell: Bulls have ‘no answers’ for Wembanyama
nbc_roto_wizardspistons_251110.jpg
02:04
Wizards in good spot vs. road-worn Pistons
nbc_nba_mannixmarkkanen_251110.jpg
03:57
Mannix: Markkanen generating trade buzz across NBA
nbc_nba_pg_bosvorl_251109.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Celtics hang on to win against Magic
nbc_nba_minvssac_251109.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Timberwolves dominate Kings
nbc_nba_indvsgsw_251109.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors rout short-handed Pacers
nbc_nba_detvsphi_251109.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons beat 76ers, win 6th straight
nbc_nba_grizzliesvsthunder_251109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Thunder end road trip with win vs Grizzlies
nbc_nba_bknvsnyk_251109.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Knicks throttle Nets at home
nbc_nba_rocketsvsbucks_251109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Durant, Sengun lead Rockets’ rally over Bucks
nbc_nba_phxlac_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Suns defeat Clippers in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_indynuggets_251108(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets down Pacers behind Jokic
nbc_nba_raptorsxsixers_251108.jpg
01:57
Highlights: 76ers win at home against the Raptors
nbc_nba_bullsandcavs_251108.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Late surge powers Cavs to victory
nbc_nba_spursandpelicans_251108.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Fox guides Spurs to win in debut
nbc_nba_pormia_261108(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: Jovic leads MIA to victory over POR
nbc_nba_lalatl_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hawks rout Lakers at home
nbc_nba_dallaswash_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Marshall lifts Mavs over Wizards
nbc_nba_okcvssac_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Thunder rout the Kings
nbc_nba_gswvsden_251107.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets beat Curry-less Warriors
nbc_nba_mavsandgrizzlies_251107.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies coast to Cup win vs. Mavs

Latest Clips

Oly_gtm_padillaroutine_251109.jpg
03:19
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_golf_bethintv_251110.jpg
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
nbc_ffhh_lionsdefwasv2_251110.jpg
01:17
Lions’ Gibbs ‘goes nuclear’ in win over Commanders
nbc_ffhh_draftkingsmnf_251110.jpg
01:21
Bet on Eagles’ Smith to have big game vs. Packers
clark.jpg
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251110.jpg
06:09
McBride, Achane thrive in Week 10; Fields falters
nbc_ffhh_giantsvbears_251110.jpg
09:26
Dart hurt as Giants blow lead to Williams, Bears
nbc_ffhh_jaguarsvtexans_251110.jpg
04:05
Marks, Texans earn epic comeback win over Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_ramsv49ers_251110.jpg
04:16
Will Rams QB Stafford win NFL MVP award this year?
nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
patriotsrbs.jpg
05:00
How will Patriots use RBs Henderson, Stevenson?
nbc_ffhh_falcons_251110.jpg
04:19
Why won’t Falcons give Robinson ball in red zone?
nbc_ffhh_colts_251110.jpg
06:23
Can QB Jones be trusted in fantasy going forward?
nbc_ffhh_briandaboll_251110.jpg
02:37
Giants fire coach Daboll after 2-8 start to season
mendoza.jpg
09:34
Reviewing the Heisman Race, playoff picture
tiger_mpx_new.jpg
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_251110.jpg
18:55
Give me the headlines: ‘Deja vu all over again’
nbc_roto_carvsatl_251110.jpg
01:52
Panthers-Falcons could go either way in Week 11
nbc_csu_dolphinsbills_251110.jpg
12:25
Dolphins exploited Bills’ ‘lack of intensity’
nbc_roto_wshvsmia_251110.jpg
01:53
Achane is in line for a big day against Washington
nbc_csu_patsbuccaneers_251110.jpg
08:32
Patriots prove they’re ‘a different animal’ in AFC
nbc_csu_draftkingsafc1seedodds_251110.jpg
04:14
AFC No. 1 seed odds: Patriots, Colts are favorites
nbc_roto_bearsvikings_251110.jpg
02:07
‘Give me the Bears’ on the road versus Minnesota
nbc_roto_jetspats_251110.jpg
01:46
Back Patriots vs. Jets on Thursday night
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
01:29
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
03:08
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
06:25
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’
nbc_pft_bearsgiants_251110.jpg
04:34
Giants moving on from Daboll feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_pft_lions_251110.jpg
09:44
Campbell’s play-calling bet pays off big for Lions