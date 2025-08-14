 Skip navigation
Carlos Alcaraz
ATP men's tennis tour says its profit-sharing plan is adding $18 million in prizes for 2024
Paul Goldschmidt
Yankees 1B Paul Goldschmidt has a right knee sprain and may go on IL
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
Spire Motorsports co-owner addresses teammate battle at Watkins Glen, Justin Haley status

Top Clips

nbc_roto_49ers_250814.jpg
49ers 'warrant favoritism' at +150 to win NFC West
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_nba_maryjarenintv_250813.jpg
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Carlos Alcaraz
ATP men’s tennis tour says its profit-sharing plan is adding $18 million in prizes for 2024
Paul Goldschmidt
Yankees 1B Paul Goldschmidt has a right knee sprain and may go on IL
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
Spire Motorsports co-owner addresses teammate battle at Watkins Glen, Justin Haley status

Top Clips

nbc_roto_49ers_250814.jpg
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_nba_maryjarenintv_250813.jpg
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title

August 14, 2025 11:20 AM
Jay Crocher and Dreww Dinsick debate values for NBA champion futures and highlights the Nuggets and Cavaliers as teams to look for in markets.

nbc_nba_maryjarenintv_250813.jpg
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
nbc_roto_bucksfutures_250805.jpg
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds
nbc_bte_nbamvpfuture_250730.jpg
02:20
Doncic NBA MVP value is ‘completely gone’
nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West
nbc_roto_spursfuture_250718.jpg
01:48
Bet young Spurs team to go under 43.5 wins
dametime.jpg
01:46
Bet under on Trail Blazers’ win total in 2025-26
nbc_bte_sixthman_250717.jpg
02:26
Top candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

nbc_roto_49ers_250814.jpg
02:14
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
06:35
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
07:46
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
nbc_pft_jamescookcontract_250814.jpg
07:03
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
nbc_pft_penixjrfight_250814.jpg
05:05
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?
nbc_pft_kirkcousin_250814.jpg
07:03
Cousins will not play in preseason, Morris says
nbc_pft_nfcwestpredictions_250814.jpg
12:39
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC West
nbc_pft_cowboysfranchiseworthv2_250814.jpg
04:34
Are Dallas Cowboys worth more than $12.8 billion?
nbc_pft_sandersinjury_250814.jpg
11:02
Sanders unlikely to play Saturday against Eagles
nbc_pft_coltslogo_250814.jpg
02:06
Is Colts logo pretzel hilarious or revolting?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250814.jpg
12:58
Will Parsons eventually get new deal from Cowboys?
nbc_pft_swifttravis_250814.jpg
04:57
Swift, Kelce relationship ‘is great for the NFL’
nbc_pft_jerryjonescancer_250814.jpg
11:25
Cowboys’ Jones reveals he survived Stage 4 cancer
nbc_pft_collegefootball_250814.jpg
04:16
Will Florio attend Texas-Ohio State on Aug. 30?
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250814.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_roto_cook_250813.jpg
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
nbc_roto_mooney_250813.jpg
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
nbc_roto_chargers_250813.jpg
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
nbc_simms_morelikelyrodgers_250813.jpg
03:11
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_wnba_violetvalks_250813.jpg
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet