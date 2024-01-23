 Skip navigation
Full Swing offering KIT launch monitor, studio at friendly prices
2024 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Why Waldron is a ‘really good move’ for the Bears
PHI making moves for DC, but what about Sirianni?
Scale of 1-10: Regret meter from Divisional Round

Embiid, Towns make history in massive performances

January 23, 2024 09:28 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to Joel Embiid's 70-point night and compares it to other legendary outings before debating whether Karl-Anthony Towns helped or hurt the Timberwolves in their loss despite his 62 points.
Siakam has opportunity to boost value with Pacers
Haliburton providing top 10 fantasy value
Brunson is thriving in the presence of Anunoby
Russell soaring since return to Lakers’ lineup
OKC’s Williams providing Top 50 fantasy value
Sexton has become a quality 9-cat contributor
Is Wemby a No. 1 overall fantasy pick next season?
What should fantasy managers do with PHI’s Harris?
Siakam should get fantasy bump after IND-TOR trade
Robinson fantasy-relevant with Miami Heat
Trade from ATL would impact Murray’s fantasy value
Johnson has emerged as a fantasy contributor
