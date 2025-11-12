Skip navigation
Dylan Cease Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Injury Report: Joel Embiid sidelined again; updates on LeBron James, Paul George
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Felix Auger-Aliassime keeps last-four hopes alive by rallying to beat Ben Shelton at ATP Finals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Giannis 'doing more with less' supporting talent
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore
Texas vs. Georgia has 'so many different layers'
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Dylan Cease Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Injury Report: Joel Embiid sidelined again; updates on LeBron James, Paul George
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Felix Auger-Aliassime keeps last-four hopes alive by rallying to beat Ben Shelton at ATP Finals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Giannis 'doing more with less' supporting talent
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore
Texas vs. Georgia has 'so many different layers'
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Avdija, Duren among early-season standouts
November 12, 2025
In T'd Up with Pierre Andresen, Pierre lists five players he's been enjoying this season, including the Pistons' Jalen Duren, 76ers' Trendon Watford, Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija and more.
Related Videos
10:20
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
09:34
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore
04:55
Back over on Doncic points, Jokic rebounds
09:58
Jackson Jr., Bane among early-season letdowns
02:10
LAL is a ‘cover machine,’ but OKC has been a force
01:58
Eye surging Knicks to cover vs. Magic
01:11
Crawford: There’s nothing Jokic can’t do
03:23
Murray, Jokic ready to go early and often for DEN
01:31
Jokic: Nuggets are playing ‘the right way’
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets close out Kings in fourth
01:57
Highlights: Jazz race past Pacers
01:42
76ers’ win vs Celtics hinged on Edwards, Drummond
02:00
Highlights: SGA, Chet pace OKC blowout of GSW
01:59
Highlights: 76ers down Celtics in final seconds
01:37
76ers ‘believed in’ Edwards against Celtics
01:38
Oubre Jr. ‘stayed ready’ to seal 76ers win vs BOS
41
Maxey: ‘Our Joes did a good job’ against Celtics
20
Edgecombe’s block leads to Edwards’ automatic 3
01:54
Highlights: Raptors take down Nets in Brooklyn
02:03
Highlights: Brunson’s 32 leads NYK past MEM
41
Grimes drills buzzer beater from half court
03:43
2026 NBA All-Star Game format revealed
05:11
Carter reveals ideal 2026 slam dunk contest picks
03:04
Maxey’s awareness leading to explosive start
05:13
Expect Mavs to ‘stand pat’ after Harrison firing
01:54
Celtics-76ers take center court on C2C Tuesday
01:17
Reaves belongs in fantasy lineups ‘every day’
01:29
Allen makes Suns history against Pelicans
01:30
Cunningham joins historic company vs. Wizards
09:53
What’s next for Mavericks after firing Harrison?
04:58
Texas vs. Georgia has ‘so many different layers’
04:23
QB matchup could make difference in OU vs. Bama
05:29
How much does Notre Dame game mean to Pittsburgh?
05:55
Can Duke take advantage of chaotic ACC?
05:47
Analyzing latest College Football Playoff rankings
10:28
Analyzing the top quarterbacks of 2026 draft class
10:41
Who are the top overall prospects in 2025 draft?
02:10
Can Alabama cover at -6 against Oklahoma?
02:12
Anticipate Jacobs to go ‘way under’ vs. Texas A&M
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
12:29
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
01:49
Can Seahawks make Stafford look ‘human again?’
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
04:27
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
02:36
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
02:31
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year
09:45
Belichick addresses Giants’ head coach opening
02:21
Tomlin has no ‘long-term’ concerns about Rodgers
07:04
Evaluating top options for Giants’ next head coach
09:22
PFT Power Rankings: Top seven are ‘heavy hitters’
03:35
Exploring idea of flexing games to different days
15:36
Why Stafford isn’t seen as one of all-time greats
09:28
Eagles’ offense ‘leaves a lot of meat on the bone’
03:28
Giants reportedly elevate Winston to QB2
