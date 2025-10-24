 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Florida at Connecticut
Report: Jose Fernandez to be named Dallas Wings coach
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Austin Cook goes from alternate to co-leader after Day 1 of PGA Tour’s Utah Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_soc_uswntporhlsv2_251023.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_soc_porgoal2_251023.jpg
Pinto puts Portugal ahead of USWNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Florida at Connecticut
Report: Jose Fernandez to be named Dallas Wings coach
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Austin Cook goes from alternate to co-leader after Day 1 of PGA Tour’s Utah Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_soc_uswntporhlsv2_251023.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_soc_porgoal2_251023.jpg
Pinto puts Portugal ahead of USWNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win

October 24, 2025 01:06 AM
Warriors star Stephen Curry lights things up in the final stages of the game scoring 42 points to counter Aaron Gordon’s 50-point effort to help Golden State get the victory.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
01:59
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_nba_offguardep3rockets_251023.jpg
19:02
Sengun is ‘on the cusp’ of being a top NBA big
nbc_nba_offguardep3wemby_251023.jpg
08:23
Wembanyama was ‘not human’ in eruption vs. Mavs
nbc_nba_offguardep3vjedgecombe_251023.jpg
10:41
Edgecombe ‘going to be’ great after historic debut
nbc_roto_terryrozier_251023.jpg
01:30
Rozier arrest thins already light Heat guard depth
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251023.jpg
01:31
Flagg fantasy managers shouldn’t panic after debut
nbc_roto_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
01:30
‘Expect a lot’ from 76ers’ Edgecombe after debut
nbc_nba_nbcscandel_251023.jpg
02:54
Billups, Rozier charged in NBA gambling scandal
nbc_nba_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
11:46
Edgecombe ‘was not rattled’ in historic debut
bucks_giannis.jpg
10:00
What is a ‘perfect season’ for Bucks, Wizards?
nbc_nba_gianniscomp_251023.jpg
03:07
Giannis goes buck wild with 37-point season opener
nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_wembyreax_251023.jpg
03:06
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetsatgsw_251023.jpg
02:24
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
nbc_bte_roto_okcatind_251023.jpg
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_pg_pormin_251022.jpg
01:54
HLs: T’wolves grind out tough road win in Portland
nbc_nba_sacvsphx_251022.jpg
02:04
HLs: Booker shines as Suns edge Kings in win
nbc_nba_sasvsdal_251022.jpg
02:15
HLs: Wemby’s 40 for Spurs spoils Flagg’s debut
nbc_nba_pg_lacutah_2510122.jpg
01:58
HLs: Jazz blow out Clippers to open campaign
nbc_nba_pg_detchi_251022.jpg
01:56
HLs: Bulls hang on vs. Pistons to open season
nbc_nba_pg_bkncha_251022.jpg
01:59
HLs: Hornets win in season-opener against Nets
nbc_nba_pg_phiceltics_251022.jpg
02:00
HLs: Sixers hang on for thrilling win in Boston
nbc_nba_pg_clenyk_251022.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Knicks open season with win vs. Cavs
nbc_nba_nopvsmem_251022.jpg
02:01
HLs: Morant guides Grizzlies to season-opening win
nbc_nba_wshvsmil_251022.jpg
01:59
HLs: Giannis leads Bucks to opening night win
nbc_nba_torvsatl_251022.jpg
01:57
HLs: Barrett powers Raptors to win against Hawks
nbc_nba_miavsorl_251022.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Bane, Wagner lead Magic to win vs Heat
nbc_nba_mannix_251022.jpg
02:12
What we learned from Rockets on opening night
nbc_roto_joshhart_251022.jpg
01:42
Knicks’ Hart, Robinson out for season open v. Cavs
nbc_roto_lalstarters_251022.jpg
01:36
Dončić and Reaves the only real offense for Lakers

Latest Clips

nbc_soc_uswntporhlsv2_251023.jpg
10:57
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_soc_porgoal2_251023.jpg
58
Pinto puts Portugal ahead of USWNT
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
oly_swm100im_toronto_casas_251023.jpg
04:44
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
oly_sww100im_toronto_walsh_251023.jpg
05:29
Walsh unstoppable in 100m individual medley win
nbc_soc_porgoal1_251023.jpg
56
Portugal’s Gomes heads in equalizer vs. USWNT
oly_sww200br_toronto_douglass_251023.jpg
06:13
Douglass glides to 200m breaststroke win
oly_swm100bu_toronto_liendo_251023.jpg
04:11
Liendo smashes 100m butterfly world record
nbc_soc_uswntgoal1_251023.jpg
01:13
Lavelle opens scoring for U.S. against Portugal
oly_sww200bu_toronto_smith_251023.jpg
05:16
Smith dominates in 200m women’s butterfly final
oly_swm200bk_toronto_kos_251023.jpg
06:17
Kos flies to new 200m backstroke WR in Toronto
oly_sww50bk_toronto_mckeown_251023.jpg
04:11
McKeown edges Walsh to win women’s 50 backstroke
ioly_swm400f_toronto_foster_251023.jpg
06:58
Foster swims to clinical 400m free win in Toronto
nbc_roto_ajbrown_251023.jpg
01:17
Smith an elite option in fantasy if Brown sits out
nbc_roto_jaylenwaddle_251023.jpg
01:23
Breaking down Waddle’s outlook amid trade rumors
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_251023.jpg
01:21
How Jackson’s potential return affects BAL offense
oly_fswom_liuworldslookback.jpg
04:25
Liu relives the best moment of her career
oly_as_mikaelabreezylookback_final.jpg
05:59
How Shiffrin and Johnson joined forces at worlds
oly_fstem_chockbatesgoldupgrade_final.jpg
07:00
Chock/Bates withstood lengthy delay before upgrade
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251023.jpg
06:43
Nix, Herbert lead Berry’s Week 8 QB Love List
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251023.jpg
04:41
Herbert, Gadsden props headline MIN vs. LAC bets
USATSI_27370360_copy.jpg
03:14
Lower expectations for Love, Maye in Week 8
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherhatelist_251023.jpg
02:38
Waddle and Pittman might struggle during Week 8
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherlovelist_251023v2.jpg
08:16
Higgins, Rice among top WR plays for Week 8
nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
01:35
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251023.jpg
04:48
Croskey-Merritt, Judkins could have rough weeks
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_251023.jpg
12:34
Hall, Henry headline Berry’s Week 8 RB Love List
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
05:00
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers