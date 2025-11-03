 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders
Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest NHL defenseman with multigoal game
Rolex Paris Masters 2025 - Day 7
Sinner reclaims No. 1 ranking after beating Auger-Aliassime in Paris Masters final
Denny Hamlin phx.jpg
Denny Hamlin left ‘numb’ and ‘in shock’ after NASCAR Cup championship bid goes away

Top Clips

nbc_nba_grizzliesraptors_251102.jpg
HLs: Barrett, Ingram lead Raptors past Grizzlies
nbc_nba_knicksbulls_251102.jpg
Highlights: Knicks down Bulls to end losing streak
nbc_snf_seawhitetdv2_251102.jpg
White sprints it to the house on 60-yard TD play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Suns take care of Wemby, Spurs at home

November 2, 2025 10:40 PM
Devin Booker's double-double and multiple double-digit scorers helped Phoenix earn a big home win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Sunday night despite San Antonio’s late effort.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_grizzliesraptors_251102.jpg
01:59
HLs: Barrett, Ingram lead Raptors past Grizzlies
nbc_nba_knicksbulls_251102.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Knicks down Bulls to end losing streak
nbc_nba_atlvscle_251102.jpg
01:57
HLs: Cavs sneak past Hawks, get back in win column
nbc_nba_utahvscha_251102.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hornets breeze by Jazz in blowout win
nbc_nba_phivsbkn_251102.jpg
02:01
Highlights: 76ers handle Nets on the road
nbc_nba_nopvsokc_251102.jpg
01:59
HLs: Thunder dominate Pelicans to stay undefeated
nbc_nba_flaggtalk_251102.jpg
04:11
Flagg’s development tests Dallas’ timeline
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251102.jpg
01:06
Cunningham, Duren guide Detroit past Dallas
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_251101.jpg
02:01
HLs: Pistons take down Mavericks in Mexico City
Duren_MPX.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Duren dunks everything vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_cadeintv_251101.jpg
01:25
Cunningham feels the trust with Pistons
nbc_nba_houbos_2minhl_251101.jpg
01:59
Highlights: KD, Rockets crush Celtics on the road
nbc_nba_orlwsh_2minhl_251101.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Magic rout Wizards in easy road win
nbc_nba_gswvsind_251101.jpg
01:57
HLs: Pacers rally, down Warriors for first win
nbc_nba_minvscha_251101.jpg
02:00
HLs: Randle, Gobert power Wolves past Hornets
nbc_nba_sacmil_2minhl_251101.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Kings edge Bucks in dramatic finish
nbc_nba_denvspor_251031.jpg
02:01
HLs: Blazers fend off Jokic, Nuggets in tight win
nbc_nba_nopvslac_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Clippers escape Pelicans in nail-biter finish
nbc_nba_lakersvsgrizzlies_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies
nbc_nba_utahvsphi_251031.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Suns dispatch Jazz behind Booker, Dunn
nbc_nba_nykvschi_251031.jpg
02:03
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
nbc_nba_torcle_2minhl_251031.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
nbc_nba_bosphi_2minhl_251031.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
nbc_nba_atlvsind_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Johnson leads Hawks past Pacers in road win
nbc_roto_desmondbane_251031.jpg
01:17
Bane’s slow start offers good ‘buy-low’ value
nbc_roto_kuminga_251031.jpg
01:12
Kuminga ‘buying into role’ for GS Warriors
nbc_roto_ryanrollins_251031.jpg
01:03
Rollins enjoying breakout season for Milwaukee
nbc_nba_mannixonheat_251031.jpg
02:39
Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace
vjv2.jpg
04:57
Take Edgecombe, 76ers vs Celtics in NBA Cup game
nbc_roto_lakersgrizzlies_251031.jpg
01:51
Take Reaves to have under 5.5 boards in Memphis

Latest Clips

nbc_snf_seawhitetdv2_251102.jpg
01:05
White sprints it to the house on 60-yard TD play
nbc_snf_seahortontd2_251102.jpg
55
Darnold lobs gorgeous 25-yard TD pass to Horton
nbc_snf_seahortontd_251102.jpg
57
Darnold fires one to Horton for first TD
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251102.jpg
11:32
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Championship race
nbc_nas_dennypress_251102.jpg
02:19
Hamlin ‘numb’ after coming up short in Cup Champ.
nbc_fnia_florioinjuriues_251102.jpg
32
Inside notable NFL Week 9 injuries
nbc_fnia_billschiefs_251102.jpg
01:07
Bills continue regular-season dominance vs. Chiefs
nbc_nas_postracehit_251102.jpg
03:18
Larson takes advantage of restart to win Cup title
nbc_nas_cupphoenix_251102.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Championship at Phoenix
nbc_fnia_floriowilliams_251102.jpg
42
Williams knew the Bengals ‘left us too much time’
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251102.jpg
01:04
Best Cup driver audio from Championship race
nbc_nas_hendrick_251102.jpg
01:47
Hendrick reflects on 15th Cup Championship victory
nbc_nas_deskdiscuss_251102.jpg
03:34
Analyzing how Hamlin handled Cup Championship race
nbc_nas_gordon_251102.jpg
02:29
Gordon discusses ‘incredible day’ in Phoenix
nbc_nas_larsontrophy_251102.jpg
04:56
Larson receives Bill France Cup
nbc_nas_byron_251102.jpg
02:37
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
nbc_nas_briscoe_251102.jpg
01:47
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
nbc_nas_blaney_251102.jpg
02:21
Blaney on how he ended season on a ‘high note’
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
01:44
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win
nbc_nas_hamlin_251102.jpg
01:07
Hamlin: Cup win was ‘not meant to be’
nbc_nas_finish_251102.jpg
01:48
Watch Cup Series Championship’s dramatic finish
nbc_nas_larsoncelebration_251102.jpg
02:36
Larson celebrates second Cup Championship win
jjmccarthy.jpg
55
McCarthy: ‘There’s a lot of meat left on the bone’
nbc_nfl_youngpresser_251102.jpg
41
Young: Panthers’ ‘confidence never wavered’ vs. GB
nbc_nfl_vrabelpresser_251102.jpg
57
Vrabel: This is a group that ‘always wants more’
nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_251102.jpg
01:51
Larson and Briscoe run into flat tires in Phoenix
nbc_fnia_minjeffersonft_251102.jpg
04:21
FNIA Facetime: Jefferson glad McCarthy is back
nbc_nas_svgbriscoe_251102.jpg
02:18
Briscoe loses tire but catches fortunate break
nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
02:31
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
04:56
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4