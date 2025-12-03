HLs: Barnes shines as Raptors finish off Blazers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana – Big Ten Title Game -prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 7 Michigan St beats Iowa 71-52 to open defense of Big Ten title
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/696d007/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4874x2742+0+388/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff7%2Fe3%2F24e03b7548ef886a7c5a1a36b03e%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26861617
Cameron Smith at Australian Open trying to end missed-cut streak
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_spursgrizz_251202.jpg
HLs: Spurs bounce back with win over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_wolvesnola_251202.jpg
Highlights: Wolves fend off Pelicans in OT clash
nbc_nba_browncomp_251202_copy.jpg
Highlights: Brown’s barrage nets 42 points vs. NYK

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana – Big Ten Title Game -prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 7 Michigan St beats Iowa 71-52 to open defense of Big Ten title
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/696d007/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4874x2742+0+388/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff7%2Fe3%2F24e03b7548ef886a7c5a1a36b03e%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26861617
Cameron Smith at Australian Open trying to end missed-cut streak
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_spursgrizz_251202.jpg
HLs: Spurs bounce back with win over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_wolvesnola_251202.jpg
Highlights: Wolves fend off Pelicans in OT clash
nbc_nba_browncomp_251202_copy.jpg
Highlights: Brown’s barrage nets 42 points vs. NYK

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Barnes shines as Raptors finish off Blazers

December 2, 2025 10:15 PM
Deni Avdija and the Trail Blazers made things close, but Scottie Barnes and the Raptors did just enough to ensure Toronto defended home court to leave with the win.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_spursgrizz_251202.jpg
01:59
HLs: Spurs bounce back with win over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_wolvesnola_251202.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Wolves fend off Pelicans in OT clash
nbc_nba_browncomp_251202_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Brown’s barrage nets 42 points vs. NYK
nbc_nba_nykbos_2min_251202.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Celtics down Knicks in 500th meeting
nbc_nba_celticsanalysis_251202.jpg
01:41
Brown showed ‘immaculate’ leadership against NYK
nbc_nba_mjinsights_ep3_251202.JPG
04:50
MJ’s love of the game ‘the basis’ of NBA career
nbc_nba_jayldenbrownintv_251202.jpg
45
Brown: Celtics are ‘getting better every day’
nbc_nba_wshvsphi_251202.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Maxey, 76ers breeze past Wizards
nbc_nba_lennyteaser_251201.jpg
36
Sunday Night Basketball debuts Feb. 1
nbc_nba_pritchard_251202.jpg
01:27
Celtics’ turnaround fueled by Pritchard’s growth
nbc_nba_playerawards_251202.jpg
01:29
Cunningham, Jokic among NBA Players of the Month
nbc_nba_nba2026_251202.jpg
39
LA Clippers launching All-Star Homecourt Hoops
nbc_nba_okcdefense_251202.jpg
02:33
Thunder ‘don’t have to work hard’ to get 70 wins
nbc_nba_okcpregame_251202.jpg
04:05
‘Dynamic’ SGA continues to add layers to game
nbc_nba_tradeseasonv2_251202.jpg
09:18
Will AD ‘generate the most buzz’ in trade season?
nbc_nba_mannix_okccompetition_251202.jpg
09:07
Nuggets, Lakers pose biggest threat to Thunder
nbc_nba_mannix_mvprace_251202.jpg
06:52
What gives SGA advantage in MVP race over field?
nbc_nba_mannix_markkanen_251202.jpg
08:56
Mannix: ‘Can’t fathom’ Jazz holding onto Markkanen
nbc_nba_mannix_surprises_251202.jpg
10:23
Heat, Raptors, Pistons among biggest surprises
nbc_roto_phxbooker_251202.jpg
01:31
Who can fill Booker’s void for Suns after injury?
nbc_roto_bknporterjr_251202.jpg
01:36
Porter Jr. only Nets player with fantasy value
nbc_roto_detrotation_251202.jpg
01:28
More to come from Pistons as team gets healthier
nbc_nba_jalen_williams_rumor_251202.jpg
09:43
How OKC is building ‘dynasty’ with draft picks
nbc_nba_better_worse_luka_251202.jpg
09:55
Are the Lakers ‘too reliant’ on Doncic?
nbc_nba_pick_six_edey_251202.jpg
04:54
Expect Edey to score over 11.5 rebounds vs. Spurs
nbc_roto_thunderwarriorv2_251202.jpg
02:33
Consider the over in Thunder-Warriors on Peacock
nbc_nba_wizard_season_251202.jpg
09:54
Clippers’ early struggles will cost them playoffs
nbc_nba_drop_the_mike_251202.jpg
08:48
Bane, ORL starting to turn corner after slow start
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251202.jpg
01:17
LeBron throws it down, Ingram beats the buzzer
nbc_roto_nykbos_251202.jpg
02:03
Knicks vs. Celtics a ‘coin flip,’ bet game live

Latest Clips

nbc_pff_texanschiefs_251202.jpg
01:51
Top players to watch in Texans-Chiefs SNF matchup
nbc_pff_indianaosu_251202.jpg
01:28
Indiana-Ohio State storylines, players to watch
nbc_pff_mvprace_251202.jpg
02:01
Top-five NFL MVP candidates going into Week 14
nbc_pff_ccpreviews_251202.jpg
01:41
CFB conference championship weekend top matchups
nbc_cbb_highlightsandkohlerv2_251202.jpg
04:44
Highlights: Michigan State buries Iowa
nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_251202.jpg
02:31
Which Big ten teams can break out of the middle?
nbc_cbb_tomizzo_251202.jpg
05:11
Izzo credits MSU for meeting Iowa’s challenge
nbc_cbb_michiganpurdue_251202.jpg
02:43
Who’s better, Michigan or Purdue?
nbc_cbb_bigtendominance_251202.jpg
01:56
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
nbc_pl_plupdate_251202.jpg
12:51
PL Update: Haaland makes history in thrilling win
nbc_pl_newtot_251202.jpg
14:45
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_pepintv_251202.jpg
01:09
Guardiola assesses Man City’s 5-4 win over Fulham
nbc_pl_haalandintv_251202.jpg
42
Haaland reacts to historic 100 PL goals landmark
nbc_pl_newtotpostgame_251202.jpg
03:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ dramatic draw with Newcastle
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251202.jpg
01:13
Romero’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level at 2-2
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251202.jpg
05:42
Gordon’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251202.jpg
01:06
Romero equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulmc_251202.jpg
15:00
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_bouevehl_251202.jpg
10:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251202.jpg
01:37
Guimaraes curls Newcastle in front of Spurs
nbc_gc_keeganreax_251202.jpg
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251202.jpg
01:28
Grealish’s deflected effort gives Everton lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal4_251202.jpg
01:11
Chukwueze’s brace has Fulham storming back at 5-4
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251202.jpg
03:54
Chukwueze makes it 5-3 as Fulham launch comeback
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251202.jpg
56
Iwobi’s strike keeps Fulham within three of City
nbc_pl_mcgoal5_251202.jpg
01:12
Doku’s deflected effort makes it 5-1 v. Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_251202.jpg
01:28
Foden blasts Manchester City 4-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251202.jpg
01:05
Smith Rowe’s header gives Fulham life v. Man City
nbc_csu_jaxsondart_251202.jpg
04:17
Dart putting body in harm’s way is ‘not worth it’
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251202.jpg
01:16
Foden’s belter puts Man City up 3-0 against Fulham