HLs: Poeltl, Barrett power Raptors past Pacers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olson scores 20, No. 14 Michigan women overwhelm No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in Shamrock Classic
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Syracuse goes on the road for first time this season to earn 80-50 win over Drexel
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 17 USC scores final 19 points, keeps CFP hopes alive with 26-21 win over Iowa
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?
Day reflects on Ohio state’s win over UCLA
Highlights: Doncic dominates Lakers win vs. Bucks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olson scores 20, No. 14 Michigan women overwhelm No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in Shamrock Classic
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Syracuse goes on the road for first time this season to earn 80-50 win over Drexel
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 17 USC scores final 19 points, keeps CFP hopes alive with 26-21 win over Iowa
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?
Day reflects on Ohio state’s win over UCLA
Highlights: Doncic dominates Lakers win vs. Bucks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
HLs: Poeltl, Barrett power Raptors past Pacers
November 15, 2025 10:10 PM
A pair of 22-point games from Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett helped the Raptors jump on top of the Pacers early at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and Toronto never let up while Indiana falls to 1-12.
Related Videos
01:58
Highlights: Doncic dominates Lakers win vs. Bucks
01:59
Highlights: Thunder cruise by Hornets in Charlotte
01:57
Highlights: Cavs mount big comeback vs. Grizzlies
02:55
Unpacking Pelicans’ decision to fire HC Green
01:58
Highlights: Clippers outlast Mavs in double OT
01:55
Highlights: Warriors earn thrilling win vs. Spurs
01:58
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
01:59
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI
01:58
Highlights: Magic defeat Nets, extend win streak
01:59
Highlights: Bucks take down Hornets in OT
01:52
Highlights: Edwards shines for MIN in win vs. SAC
01:57
Highlights: Reaves, Doncic lead LAL past NO
01:59
Highlights: Towns, Knicks outlast Heat
04:44
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
01:30
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
01:24
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
01:24
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
09:52
Which teams could trade for Kings star Sabonis?
09:54
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 2
04:52
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
10:00
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 3
07:46
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 1
02:01
Warriors slow start to games will hurt them vs. SA
02:03
Why betting Clippers vs. Mavericks can be tricky
01:38
Brunson being out will result in low scoring game
01:54
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
01:57
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
02:00
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
19:01
Why 2026 NBA Draft class will be special
22:19
Analyzing Mavs’ decision to fire GM Harrison
Latest Clips
02:47
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?
01:00
Day reflects on Ohio state’s win over UCLA
02:15
Analyzing Rodriguez’s Heisman chances
02:13
Navy defeats USF, adds another wrinkle to CFP race
02:14
USC rallies in gritty home win against Iowa
03:53
ACC continues to be the conference of chaos
02:20
Notre Dame handles business vs. Pittsburgh
03:05
A&M comes back to beat SC in wild showdown
02:41
Oklahoma defense steps up vs. Alabama
01:44
Styles takes kickoff return 100 yards to the house
53
Gilmer gets UCLA on the board vs. Ohio State
47
West extends Ohio State’s lead against UCLA
01:26
Who are the legit national championship teams?
02:42
HLs: Notre Dame swept in series by No. 1 MSU
01:57
Peoples hurdles UCLA defender on way to end zone
46
Sayin hits Rodgers for OSU touchdown vs. UCLA
06:16
Liu in 2nd after emotional SP at Skate America
45
Jackson plows in for Ohio State touchdown
36
Smith makes incredible one-handed catch vs. UCLA
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
08:28
Highlights: USMNT vs. Paraguay (En Español)
02:04
Where does Alabama now fit in CFP picture?
09:07
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
01:27
Balogun fires USMNT ahead of Paraguay 2-1
03:20
Jordan Stolz speeds to 500m win in Salt Lake City
01:02
Arce buries header to move Paraguay level
01:25
Reyna heads Arfsten’s pass in for USMNT lead
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
04:33
Highlights: Michigan dominates Notre Dame
03:58
Jordan Stolz clinches third gold at World Cup open
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue