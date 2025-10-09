Durant scores 20 in Rockets preseason win vs. Jazz

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor The Hun School of Princeton Defensive Lineman Luke Wafle
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Archbishop Hoban High School Offensive Lineman Sam Greer
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Miami Southridge Senior High School Offensive Lineman Ryan Miret
Top Clips
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor The Hun School of Princeton Defensive Lineman Luke Wafle
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Archbishop Hoban High School Offensive Lineman Sam Greer
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Miami Southridge Senior High School Offensive Lineman Ryan Miret
Top Clips
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
Watch Now
Durant scores 20 in Rockets preseason win vs. Jazz
October 9, 2025 05:06 PM
Kevin Durant shot an efficient 7-10 from the field in his preseason debut for the Houston Rockets that saw him lead his team with 20 points in the 140-127 victory over the Jazz.
Related Videos
01:33
Ingram’s 21 points power Raptors to win over Kings
02:23
Bailey tallies 25 points in Jazz preseason debut
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Rockets
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Spurs vs. Heat
01:27
Edwards tallies 17 points, 2 assists vs. Pacers
01:50
SGA, Brunson headline early 2026 NBA MVP best bets
01:22
Buzelis nets 19 for Bulls in preseason vs. Cavs
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Timberwolves
01:04
Bulls, Cavaliers tested by late game situations
04:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Cavaliers
01:23
Clutch blocks seal Bulls’ preseason win over Cavs
01:00
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’
36
Carter gives Bulls lead with clutch bucket
23
Porter Jr. creates space, Nance rattles the rim
04:12
Does Mobley have opportunity to be MVP candidate?
11
Nance swiftly finds Tomlin underneath
15
Buzelis shows off the hustle on both ends
02:19
Atkinson excited for Cavs to ‘prove ourselves’
11:24
Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Mavericks
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Grizzlies
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Rockets
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Heat
02:04
Flagg, Edgecombe are intriguing rookies in drafts
02:16
Players to avoid at ADP: Hart, Sabonis, Banchero
02:11
Fantasy NBA sleepers: Podziemski, Eason, Anunoby
Latest Clips
03:49
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
07:33
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1
01:29
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time
01:28
Upgrade Bucs’ fantasy WRs if Godwin misses Week 6
02:04
Sasaki is ‘surprise hero’ for Dodgers in playoffs
02:01
Does Judge deserve blame for Yankees losing ALDS?
01:59
Guerrero Jr. shows in ALDS he can win AL MVP award
18:31
MXoN at Ironman review: Team Australia victorious
03:20
Team Australia unpacks Motocross of Nations win
02:20
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
05:05
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
03:18
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
05:20
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
05:24
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
02:11
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons
04:10
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Chiefs
07:27
Underwood’s goals are simple: Beat OSU, win CFP
02:55
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
02:48
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Packers
02:38
Highlights: Aces stun PHX in last second of Game 3
02:49
NFL Week 6 preview: Titans vs. Raiders
02:42
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
01:41
Murray ‘hasn’t looked right’ for Cardinals
04:22
Stafford, Maye lead fantasy QB plays for Week 6
01:42
Game script could favor Dart, Hyatt vs. Eagles
02:32
NFL Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Saints
02:57
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins
05:06
Henry ‘a low-end flex’ amid fantasy struggles
12:54
Week 6 matchups favor Williams, Jacobs, White
11:40
‘Fire up’ Odunze, McMillan in Week 6 fantasy
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue