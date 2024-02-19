Watch Now
Efficiency, availability aiding Durant in fantasy
Kevin Durant has been much more available for the Phoenix Suns this season, which -- along with his efficiency -- is aiding his fantasy basketball value, as Vaughn Dalzell explains.
Davis providing top-five fantasy basketball value
Los Angeles Lakers power forward and center Anthony Davis is providing top-five per game fantasy basketball value, and he's doing so with increased availability as well.
Mitchell rising as MVP contender while Cavs surge
Vaughn Dalzell explains why Donovan Mitchell should be a legitimate contender in the MVP race, as his recent surge is helping push the Cleveland Cavaliers to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
Thompson sees boost after move to Warriors bench
Veteran guard Klay Thompson has seen a boost in his numbers after a recent move to the Golden State Warriors bench.
Henderson moves to Trail Blazers starting lineup
After seeing improved play as of late, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups moved rookie guard Scoot Henderson to the starting lineup.
Williams Jr.'s development has been a positive
Second-year wing Vince Williams Jr.'s development since being moved to the starting lineup has been a major positive for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.
Why Gafford is an exciting addition for Mavs
Daniel Gafford is transitioning smoothly with the Dallas Mavericks, and he doesn't need to surpass 30 minutes playing time in order to provide solid fantasy value.
Why Knicks’ Burks is worth considering for owners
While New York Knicks' Alec Burks has not been an elite fantasy option this NBA season, his recent performance off the bench could make him a valuable add in some deep leagues.
Hield acclimating well to new home with 76ers
Buddy Hield has taken well to his trade to Philadelphia as he has provided necessary scoring boost to a team without Joel Embiid.
Okongwu capitalizing on opportunity
While Clint Capela has been out, Onyeka Okongwu has taken well to increased minutes and has seen a rise in his numbers.
Martin is a worthwhile ‘gamble’ for fantasy owners
With top Heat players like Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier missing time for various reasons, Caleb Martin has taken on an added importance for Miami.
Why Mitchell should be in the NBA MVP conversation
The red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers are getting massive support from Donovan Mitchell, who deserves to receive more attention for the MVP award with favorite Joel Embiid unlikely to be eligible with a knee injury.