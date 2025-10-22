SGA praises OKC's 'grit,' defense in win vs. HOU

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas at St. Johns
St. John’s tops Big East preseason poll for 1st time since 1991
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Dodgers to start Snell in Game 1, Yamamoto in Game 2 of World Series vs Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houvsokc_sengunand1_251021.jpg
Şengün sizes up for the jumper, and-one
nbc_nba_houvsokc_wigginsposterv2_251021.jpg
Wiggins puts a sea of Rockets on a poster
nbc_nba_houvsokc_carusosteal_251021.jpg
Caruso disrupts on defense, finishes with command

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas at St. Johns
St. John’s tops Big East preseason poll for 1st time since 1991
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Dodgers to start Snell in Game 1, Yamamoto in Game 2 of World Series vs Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houvsokc_sengunand1_251021.jpg
Şengün sizes up for the jumper, and-one
nbc_nba_houvsokc_wigginsposterv2_251021.jpg
Wiggins puts a sea of Rockets on a poster
nbc_nba_houvsokc_carusosteal_251021.jpg
Caruso disrupts on defense, finishes with command

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

SGA praises OKC's 'grit,' defense in win vs. HOU

October 21, 2025 11:03 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just had to "keep attacking" to help the Thunder get past the Rockets in double OT and praises Oklahoma City's "grit" and defensive effort to secure the win.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_houvsokc_sengunand1_251021.jpg
33
Şengün sizes up for the jumper, and-one
nbc_nba_houvsokc_wigginsposterv2_251021.jpg
48
Wiggins puts a sea of Rockets on a poster
nbc_nba_houvsokc_carusosteal_251021.jpg
16
Caruso disrupts on defense, finishes with command
nbc_nba_mj_insightstoexcellence_251021.jpg
03:29
MJ: My obligation now is to ‘pay it forward’
nbc_nba_houvsokc_mitchellbuzzerand1_251021.jpg
44
Mitchell beats buzzer for tough and-one from deep
nbc_nba_houvsokc_chetandonev3_251021.jpg
33
Holmgren runs the floor for physical and-one
durant_first_bucket.jpg
10
Durant drives for first bucket as a Rocket
nbc_nba_houvsokc_jalenwilliamsintvv2_251021.jpg
01:36
Williams: Banner raising ‘a very special moment’
nbc_nba_okcchampceramonyv2_251021.jpg
14:52
Thunder raise 2024-25 NBA Championship banner
nbc_nba_houvsokc_hououtlook_251021.jpg
02:58
Expectations for Durant, Şengün with Rockets
nbc_nba_housvsokc_jabarismithintv_251021.jpg
02:36
Smith Jr: Having KD around is ‘a gift in itself’
nbc_nba_okcfeature_251021.jpg
03:36
How Thunder’s confidence ‘oozes’ on and off court
nbc_roto_garlandv2_251021.jpg
01:40
Garland ‘ahead of schedule’ following toe surgery
nbc_roto_braunv2_251021.jpg
01:16
Braun agrees to five-year, $125 million extension
nbc_roto_daniels_251021.jpg
01:22
Daniels signs four-year, $100 million extension
nbc_nba_okcringv2_251021.jpg
04:04
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
nbc_roto_bte_rsppg_251021.jpg
01:43
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
nbc_nba_badteamsexp_251021.jpg
04:29
Bright spots for last year’s NBA lottery teams
nbc_nbc_rookieextensions_251021.jpg
10:01
Grading NBA rookie contract extensions
lebron_mpx.jpg
03:11
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
luka_mpx.jpg
06:11
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
nbc_nba_rocketsthunder_251021.jpg
05:51
Rockets-Thunder to be ‘tough’ game for both squads
nbc_nba_dkchat_251021.jpg
05:05
NBA tip-off doubleheader picks: Doncic, Durant
nbc_nba_playerstobuystockin_251021.jpg
08:26
NBA players to buy stock in for 2025-26 season
nbc_nba_offguardep2rocketsstarters_251021.jpg
07:11
Rockets’ ‘big ball’ lineup is new evolution of NBA
westbrookthumbv2.jpg
09:42
Rivers: Westbrook ‘deserves to be in the NBA’
nbc_nba_offguardep2bucks_251021.jpg
14:18
Bucks are in the mix to win the wide-open East
nbc_nba_offguardep2wemby_251021.jpg
04:09
Time for Wemby to make big jump in 3rd NBA season
nbc_nba_offguardep2ringsvschips_251002.jpg
08:27
Do rings define greatness for Jokic and Giannis?
nbc_roto_sharpe_251020.jpg
01:28
Portland signs Camara, Sharpe to four-year deals

Latest Clips

nbc_pff_commanderschiefs_251021.jpg
01:37
Players to watch in Commanders versus Chiefs
lions_new_mnf.jpg
11:35
Lions’ defense made Baker, Bucs look ‘vulnerable’
nbc_pff_heismanfavorites_251021.jpg
01:21
Mendoza, Simpson among Heisman favorites
nbc_pff_michiganvmich_251021.jpg
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
nbc_pff_packersteelers_251021.jpg
01:31
Players to watch in Packers-Steelers on SNF
nbc_csu_dopyodds_251021.jpg
04:15
Which NFL player would Simms build defense around?
nbc_csu_packersfilmreview_251021.jpg
15:17
Packers’ offense missing variety in pass attack
nbc_csu_tyrodtaylor_251021.jpg
06:28
Report: Jets close to naming Taylor starting QB
jetstaylorthumbnailtwo.jpg
01:33
Fantasy managers ‘almost need’ Taylor as Jets’ QB
nbc_roto_bryceyoung_251021.jpg
01:21
What Young’s likely Week 8 absence means for CAR
nbc_roto_jsn_251021.jpg
01:37
JSN making case as fantasy’s ‘best overall player’
nbc_roto_evans_251021.jpg
01:29
Bucs’ Johnson, Otton get boosts in Evans’ absence
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_251021.jpg
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
nbc_roto_bte_buccsvsaints_251021.jpg
02:04
Expect Buccaneers to attack Rattler, beat Saints
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251021.jpg
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
nbc_roto_bte_billsvpanthersv2_251021.jpg
01:55
Take Dalton, Panthers to cover spread vs. Bills
nbc_dps_kevinharlaninterview_251021.jpg
11:41
Harlan: ‘Hard’ to picture NBA without LeBron
nbc_ffhh_betting_251021.jpg
01:03
Bet on Cowboys to cover against Broncos in Week 8
nbc_dps_marinersbluejaysrecap_251021.jpg
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
nbc_roto_bte_worldseries_251021.jpg
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
nbc_plp_robbiesarsenal_251021.jpg
04:50
Arsenal’s set-piece magic instills ‘real fear’
nbc_plp_robbiesmaguire_251021.jpg
17:37
Man United school ‘of ‘out of tune’ Liverpool
nbc_roto_bte_bearsvravens_251021.jpg
01:37
‘Desperate’ Ravens should cover vs. Bears at home
nbc_plp_robbiesange_251021.jpg
08:35
Chelsea send Ange packing after 39 days
nbc_ffhh_teanddst_251021.jpg
05:11
Add tight ends Gadsden, Otton in fantasy football
nbc_ffhh_williamslions_251021.jpg
06:48
Feel comfortable dropping Williams after bad game
nbc_ffhh_wiredwrs_251021.jpg
10:02
Mooney, Johnson, Boutte, Pierce top WRs on waivers
nbc_roto_ninersvtexans_251021.jpg
01:41
Consider taking 49ers to beat Texans in Houston
nbc_ffhh_waiverrb_251021.jpg
07:17
Snatch up RBs Monangai, Spears on Week 8 waivers
nbc_ffhh_wiredqbs_251021.jpg
13:59
Target QBs Dart, Flacco on Week 8 waiver wire