 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day One
Anthony Kim details just how far removed he was from golf
Houston Chronicle
Paul Schulte returns to U.S. Paralympic wheelchair basketball team at age 45
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_soc_olytop10_7_spain_240404.jpg
No. 7: Spain wins on home soil at Barcelona 1992
nbc_oly_ew_keepmedals_240404.jpg
Ever Wonder: Where do Olympians keep their medals?
nbc_nas_martinsvilleprev_240404.jpg
Who can earn first win of 2024 at Martinsville?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day One
Anthony Kim details just how far removed he was from golf
Houston Chronicle
Paul Schulte returns to U.S. Paralympic wheelchair basketball team at age 45
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_soc_olytop10_7_spain_240404.jpg
No. 7: Spain wins on home soil at Barcelona 1992
nbc_oly_ew_keepmedals_240404.jpg
Ever Wonder: Where do Olympians keep their medals?
nbc_nas_martinsvilleprev_240404.jpg
Who can earn first win of 2024 at Martinsville?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will Jokic become a top 10 player of all time?

April 4, 2024 12:07 PM
Denver Nuggets analyst and former NBA player Scott Hastings joins The Dan Patrick Show to discuss Nikola Jokic's greatness, the top 10 players of all time and Victor Wembanyama's incredible potential.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbssteveclifford_240403.jpg
3:40
Hornets’ Clifford to step down after season
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsjoelembiid_240403.jpg
3:04
76ers a ‘dangerous’ team given Embiid’s return
Now Playing
nbc_dps_draymondgreenejection_240328.jpg
6:23
Curry ‘really emotional’ after Green’s ejection
Now Playing
nbc_roto_jalengreen_240327.jpg
4:17
Green’s pedigree is finally coming to fruition
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lakersbucks_240327.jpg
3:09
We ‘learned a lot’ about the Lakers without LeBron
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterview_240326.jpg
7:09
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_porterbettinginvestigation_240326.jpg
11:34
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basketballjazz_240320.jpg
3:21
Hendricks could be in for productive final stretch
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basketballrobinson_240320.jpg
2:39
Robinson could be huge boost for fantasy managers
Now Playing
KyrieLuka.jpg
3:20
Was Kyrie’s game winner for Mavericks a good shot?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_damianlillardinterview_240315.jpg
12:45
Lillard reflects on finding his place with Bucks
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_analyzingcurryreturn_240313.jpg
2:24
Curry’s return could impact Podziemski’s value
Now Playing