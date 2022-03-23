Watch Now
Zion playing rest of the season would be reckless
Pelicans beat wrtier Will Guillory hops on with Dan Patrick to give an update on Zion Williamson after a video of him dunking was posted and why playing at all the rest of the season would be a bad idea.
Up Next
Patrick: ‘Bird would be better in today’s NBA’
Patrick: 'Bird would be better in today's NBA'
Dan Patrick claims he believes Larry Bird would be better in today's NBA; Seton O'Connor counters back.
Wembanyama doesn’t need to bulk up in today’s NBA
Wembanyama doesn't need to bulk up in today's NBA
Top draft pick Victor Wembanyama on "Good Morning America" rejected the notion that he must bulk up ahead of his rookie season, and Dan Patrick agrees that weight isn't an issue for the Spurs rookie in today's NBA.
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Spurs TV analyst and 2x NBA All-Star Sean Elliott joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Spurs' team dinner with Victor Wembanyama, How David Robinson and Tim Duncan played for so long and the adjustments Wemby needs to make.
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
Towns may be the Timberwolves' odd-man out
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will -- and should -- be a part of it.
Global model producing ‘most complete’ NBA players
Global model producing 'most complete' NBA players
Seth Greenberg joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the wave of international talent coming to the NBA in recent years, Chris Paul's fit (or lack thereof) in Golden State and nicknames for Victor Wembanyama.
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
Dan Patrick analyzes Chris Paul's fit with Golden State after the Warriors landed him for Jordan Poole, a deal that should help the team retain Draymond Green.
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
Jamal Crawford joins Dan Patrick to discuss Victor Wembanyama's situation in San Antonio, big men shooting 3s, the nuances in the Chris Paul trade and Damian Lillard's future.
Warriors were forced to split up Poole, Green
Warriors were forced to split up Poole, Green
Dan Patrick explains why he didn't initially buy in to the Warriors being interested in Chris Paul, but why it's the right move to split up Draymond Green and Jordan Poole and to free them up from Poole's salary.
Wembanyama drafted No. 1 overall to Spurs
Wembanyama drafted No. 1 overall to Spurs
Gregg Popovich is focused on making San Antonio "comfortable environment" for Victor Wembanyama, the best prospect since LeBron James, given the target on his back because of the hype.
Rather back new trio in PHX or BOS for NBA title?
Rather back new trio in PHX or BOS for NBA title?
With recent trades shaking up top contenders in the NBA, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell are back with another edition of "Would You Rather," debating which new-look squads they would rather put their money on.
NBA draft deep dive: Analyzing top prospects
NBA draft deep dive: Analyzing top prospects
Jay Bilas joins Dan Patrick to analyze all things NBA draft, from who he believes will go No. 2, how LeBron James pre-draft compares to projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and more.