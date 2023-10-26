Battle explains why Minnesota is 'home'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz breaks records before speed skating World Cup season starts
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 27: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
nbc_pl_cptot_heunggoal_231027.jpg
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz breaks records before speed skating World Cup season starts
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 27: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
nbc_pl_cptot_heunggoal_231027.jpg
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Battle explains why Minnesota is 'home'

October 26, 2023 05:08 PM
Minnesota's Amaya Battle chats with Sloane Martin about making adjustments to her jump shot, her family ties to the university and her passion for photography.