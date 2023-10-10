Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_ffhh_rotoworldheadlines_231009.jpg
Getting Defensive: Week 6
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 FIU at UConn
College Football Week 7 Best Bets: FIU vs UTEP
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Middle Tennessee v Missouri
College Football Week 7 Best Bets: Louisiana Tech vs Middle Tennessee
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_billsinjuries_231010.jpg
How will Bills adapt without Milano, Jones?
nbc_pft_achane_231010.jpg
Achane reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks
nbc_pft_mattlafleur_231010.jpg
LaFleur: Packers are ‘searching for answers’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_ffhh_rotoworldheadlines_231009.jpg
Getting Defensive: Week 6
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 FIU at UConn
College Football Week 7 Best Bets: FIU vs UTEP
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Middle Tennessee v Missouri
College Football Week 7 Best Bets: Louisiana Tech vs Middle Tennessee
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_billsinjuries_231010.jpg
How will Bills adapt without Milano, Jones?
nbc_pft_achane_231010.jpg
Achane reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks
nbc_pft_mattlafleur_231010.jpg
LaFleur: Packers are ‘searching for answers’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1

October 10, 2023 08:01 AM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the men and women's Jackson T. Stephens Cup college golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.