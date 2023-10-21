 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 World Amateur Team Championship
U.S. wins first World Amateur Team Champ. since 2014
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Homestead Truck results: Carson Hocevar wins, Championship 4 set
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Glover upset over ‘splintered’ U.S. Ryder Cup team room

Top Clips

nbc_nas_dalejr_231021.jpg
‘Heck yeah’ says Dale Jr. after top-five finish
nbc_nas_herbst_231021.jpg
Herbst won’t talk hypotheticals after runner-up
nbc_cfb_minnvsiowa_hillsacked_231021.jpg
Nubin strip sacks Hill to give Gophers the ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 World Amateur Team Championship
U.S. wins first World Amateur Team Champ. since 2014
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Homestead Truck results: Carson Hocevar wins, Championship 4 set
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Glover upset over ‘splintered’ U.S. Ryder Cup team room

Top Clips

nbc_nas_dalejr_231021.jpg
‘Heck yeah’ says Dale Jr. after top-five finish
nbc_nas_herbst_231021.jpg
Herbst won’t talk hypotheticals after runner-up
nbc_cfb_minnvsiowa_hillsacked_231021.jpg
Nubin strip sacks Hill to give Gophers the ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hill charges up the middle for 1-yard TD

October 21, 2023 05:03 PM
Deacon Hill runs up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown to give Iowa a 10-3 lead vs. Minnesota with 49 seconds left to play in the first half.