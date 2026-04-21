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WATCH ON PEACOCK
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, Game 2
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Why Spurs are difficult to game plan for
April 21, 2026 07:07 PM
NBA Showtime unpacks why the Spurs are hard to gameplan while reiterating the significant effects of Victor Wembanyama’s confidence.
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